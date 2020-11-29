Trending Report on ADAS Market by System (ACC, DMS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDW, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle, Level of Autonomy, Offering, EV and Region

ReportsnReports published a research report on “ADAS Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Global ADAS Market size is projected to grow from USD 27.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 83.0 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the ADAS Market:

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

ZF Friedrich shafen (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

Aptiv (UK)

Valeo (France)

Magna International (Canada)

The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs such as Toyota and Honda are launching more vehicles with features such as blind spot detection, rear cross traffic, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking as a standard.

The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions in North America, due to which, the automobile industry in the region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across North America, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the region have also been suspended.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: OEMs – 30%, Tier 1–51%,and Tier 2 – 19%,

By Designation: CXOs – 31%, Directors – 41%,and Others* – 28%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 38%, Asia Pacific – 24%, and Rest of the World- 5%

Competitive Landscape of ADAS Market:

1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Overview

3 Market Ranking Analysis

4 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Players

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

5.1 Star

5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.3 Pervasive

5.4 Emerging Companies

6 Covid-19 Impact On Adas Solution Providers

7 Strength Of Product Portfolio: Adas Solution Providers

8 Business Strategy Excellence: Adas Solution Providers

9 Strength Of Product Portfolio: Adas Startups

10 Business Strategy Excellence: Adas Startups

11 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

12 Competitive Scenario

12.1 New Product Developments

12.2 Expansions

12.3 Collaborations/Partnerships/Agreements

12.4 Mergers/Acquisitions

