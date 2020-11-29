November 29, 2020

Trending Report on Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market by Product and Services (Claim Processing, Denial Management, Payment Integrity)

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market is projected to reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2023 from USD 8.1 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market:

  • athenahealth (US)
  • Cerner Corporation (US)
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (US)
  • eClinicalWorks (US)
  • Optum Inc. (US)
  • McKesson Corporation (US)
  • Conifer Health Solutions (US)
  • GeBBs Healthcare Solutions (US)
  • The SSI Group (US)
  • GE Healthcare (US)
  • nThrive (US)

 

On the basis of product & service, the back-end revenue cycle management market has been segmented into software and services. The services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during 2018–2023. High growth in this segment can be attributed to the recurring nature of services such as training and development, installation, software upgrades, consulting, and maintenance.

 

On the basis of delivery mode, the back-end revenue cycle management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based modes. The cloud-based delivery mode segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

 

List of Tables:

Table 1 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product & Service, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Services Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 North America: Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Services Market, By Country, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Software Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 North America: Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Software Market, By Country, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Software Market, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Integrated Software Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 North America: Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Integrated Software Market, By Country, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Standalone Software Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 North America: Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Standalone Software Market, By Country, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

…………………more

