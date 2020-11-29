Trending Report on Marketing Attribution Software Market by Component (Solution and Services), Attribution Type (Single Source, Multi Source, and Probabilistic or Algorithmic),

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Marketing Attribution Software Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Global Marketing Attribution Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Marketing Attribution Software Market:

Adobe (US)

Google (US)

SAP (Germany)

Visual IQ (US)

Oracle (US)

Rockerbox (US)

Neustar (US)

Engagio (US)

LeadsRx (US)

LeanData (US)

Singular (US)

Marketing Attribution (US)

Attribution (US)

CaliberMind (US)

WIZALY (France)

OptiMine (US)

Analytic Partners (US)

Merkle (US)

Fospha (UK)

IRI (US)

Probabilistic or algorithmic attribution features data-driven conversion credits among all touch points and uses algorithms with machine learning or predictive analytics to figure out where the credit is due. This model analyzes both converting and non-converting customer journey across all channels.

Enterprises in the telecom and Information Technology (IT) vertical are focusing on effectively targeting new users and decreasing attribution rate of the existing customers. They are emphasizing on implementing effective marketing campaigns to increase its subscriber base, thus are targeting users via different online channels.

