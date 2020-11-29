Latest Trending Report on Cell Counting Market by Product (Instruments (Spectrophotometer, Hemocytometer, Flow Cytometer, Hematology Analyzers), Consumables (Reagent, Microplate)), Cancer, Stem Cell Research, End User (Pharmaceutical, Hospital, Research)

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Cell Counting Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global Cell Counting Market is estimated to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2025 from USD 10.4 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cell Counting Market:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

“The research application segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.”

On the basis of application, the cell counting market is segmented into research, medical, and industrial applications. In 2019, research applications accounted for the largest share of the market. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of cell counting in research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

“The research institutes segment commanded the largest share of the cell counting market in 2019.”

On the basis of end users, the cell counting market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, and other end users. In 2019, research institutes accounted for the largest share of the market.

