Latest Trending Report on IoT Chip Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device and Logic Device), Power Consumption, End-use Application

ReportsnReports published a research report on “IoT Chip Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3381204

The Global IoT Chip Market is estimated to grow from USD 392.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 525.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the IoT Chip Market:

Intel Corporation (US)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Qualcomm Incorporated (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Media Tek Inc. (Taiwan)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Renes as Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Advanced Micro Devices (US)

STMicro electronics N.V. (Switzerland)

TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland)

Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

GainSpan(US)

Expressif Systems (China)

Dialog Semiconductor (UK)

Silicon Labs (US)

“Consumer electronics end-use application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period”

The consumer electronics end-use application mainly comprises smart consumer appliances. With the evolution of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost.

Looking for Discount on This Research report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3381204

“Aerospace & defense end-use application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period”

The demand for IoT chip is expected to significantly increase in aerospace & defense as IoT technology will provide increased insights through sensors data, thereby helping the government increase the overall efficiency, safety, and control of flights. This will lead to improved maintenance as performance data can be analyzed in real time, and ground crew and engineers can diagnose issues quickly and reduce downtime, thereby reducing cost.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

……more