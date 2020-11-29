Latest Trending Report on Synthetic Zeolites Market by Type of Zeolite (Zeolite A, Type X, Type Y, USY, ZSM-5), Application (Detergent Builder, Drying, Separation, & Adsorption, Catalytic Cracking, & Specialties), Function (Ion-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, & Catalyst)

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Synthetic Zeolites Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Synthetic Zeolites Market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 175 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 152 tables and 51 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Synthetic Zeolites Market:

Albemarle Corporation (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc (US)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

R. Grace & Co. (US)

TOSOH Corporation (Japan)

Union Showa KK (Japan)

Zeochem AG (Switzerland)

KNT Group (Russia)

Arkema SA (France)

Zeolyst International (US)

Huiying Chemical Industry (China)

Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GMBH (Germany)

National Aluminium Company Limited (India)

PQ Corporation (US)

“Based on type of zeolite, the type X zeolite segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Type X zeolites belong to the Faujasite family of zeolites and are used as sorbents and catalysts. They have a Faujasite framework and are used in gas drying applications. 13X is a commercially used type X zeolite which has the largest pore size of 10A.13X with sodium as a cation has a pore size of 8A.

“Based on application, the drying, separation, and adsorption segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Synthetic zeolites are used for the removal of H2O, CO2, and SO2 from low-grade natural gas. They are also used to separate noble gases, such as N2 and O2, as well as formaldehyde from natural gas streams. They are used widely in industrial gas drying, purification, and separation applications.

“Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of volume during the forecast period”

The Chinese oil market is controlled by four national oil companies—China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and China National Chemicals Import and Export Corporation (Sinochem). Over the past few years, China’s oil consumption has increased rapidly.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1—30%, Tier 2—45%, and Tier 3—25%

By Designation: CLevel—60%, DLevel—25%, and Others—15%

By Region: North America—40%,Europe—15%,AsiaPacific—35%, South America—5%, and the Middle East & Africa—5%

Competitive Landscape of Synthetic Zeolites Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking of Key Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Joint Ventures

3.4 Agreements

3.5 Partnerships

3.6 New Technology Launch

3.7 New Product Launches

3.8 Divestitures

3.9 Research & Development

3.10 Collaborations

Reason to access this report:

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the synthetic zeolites market and its sub segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape, gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses, and enable them to make suitable go-to-market strategies.

