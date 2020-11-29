Latest Trending Report on SIP Trunking Services Market by Organization Size (Small Businesses, Mid-sized Businesses, and Enterprises), End-user (Wholesale and Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, High-Tech, Retail, and Education))

ReportsnReports published a research report on “SIP Trunking Services Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Global SIP Trunking Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.63 Billion in 2018 to USD 12.70 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the SIP Trunking Services Market:

AT&T (US)

8×8 (US)

Bandwidth (US)

BT Group (UK)

CenturyLink (US)

Colt (UK)

Fusion (US)

GTT Communications (US)

IntelePeer (US)

Mitel (Canada)

Net2Phone (US)

Nextiva (US)

Orange (France)

Rogers Communications (Canada)

Sprint (US)

Tata Communications (India)

Telstra (Australia)

Twilio (US)

Verizon (US)

Vodafone (UK)

Vonage (US)

Voyant Communications (US)

West Corporation (US)

Windstream (US)

“Enterprises segment to hold thelargest market size during the forecast period”

The enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the SIP Trunking services market by organization size during the forecast period.SIP Trunking helps enterprises break down the barriers between people using different communication modes, media, and devices to communicate with anyone, from anywhere, and at any time.

“Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the SIP Trunking market by vertical during the forecast period. BFSI companies are under significant pressure to offer anytime connectivity to value chain partners and customers while ensuring the low operational costs and communication delay. SIP Trunking services help simplify communication management and cost reduction.

List of Tables:

Table 1 SIP Trunking Services Market Size, By Organization Size, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 Small Businesses: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Mid-Sized Businesses: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Enterprises: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 SIP Trunking Services Market Size, By End-User, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Verticals: Market Size By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Verticals: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 High-Tech Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Government Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

