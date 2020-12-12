2020 live Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Boxing Fight tournament

How To Watch Kubrat Pulev vs Anthony Joshua Live Boxing Fight 12 rounds, for Joshua’s WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles Free Online In 4k With or Without Cable and TV, Watch Full Season of Boxing Fight 2020 Game Kubrat Pulev vs Anthony Joshua Live Stream.Following a tumultuous 2020 that saw him lose his trio of heavyweight titles via upset knockout only to be criticized for how safe he fought in winning them back, Anthony Joshua has learned to let the criticism of others slide off of him.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) believes he’s a better person for having experienced his two-fight series with Andy Ruiz Jr. and plans to show that on Saturday when he faces mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) in front of a quarantined attendance of 1,000 fans inside London’s Wembley Arena (DAZN, 2 p.m. ET).

“The pressure I went through last year was tough but it made me stronger mentally with thicker skin,” Joshua said during Thursday’s final press conference. “I have always been tough and wanted to fight the best, that’s not the issue. What have I to lose? I only have to gain.”

Despite Pulev’s lack of a crossover name, Joshua has plenty of respect for the danger that the native of Bulgaria brings.

The 39-year-old Pulev attacked former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko with reckless endangerment during his lone pro defeat in 2014 before Klitschko delivered a knockout blow. It was a fight in which Joshua, then just a handful of fights into his pro career, served as one of Klitschko’s chief sparring partners in training camp.

“I have known Kubrat Pulev for many years and I understand the tactics of fighting him,” Joshua said. “I prepare like I am a 15-round fighter and I am ready to go until the final bell.”

Joshua, 31, said there will be no problem getting up for this mandatory fight because of the fact that he respects Pulev and the eight-fight win streak he uncorked in the aftermath of the Klitschko fight. This weekend’s challenge is one that was originally scheduled to happen in late 2017 until a shoulder injury saw Pulev withdraw and Carlos Takam take his place at the last minute en route to a stoppage defeat.

“I always believed this fight would come one day,” Pulev said. “We didn’t fight in 2017 but I am here right now and ready. I am fit and I think on Saturday night I will take the win.

“In 2017 I was younger but also I had this problem from sparring and couldn’t fight because I couldn’t train. Now, I am healthy. I am not 22 and I don’t have time, of course, but I am ready. Of course I respect Anthony because he was an Olympic and world champion. He’s a good fighter but I’m ready. I have done everything to become champion.”

Given Pulev’s aggressive style, there has been some question as to whether Joshua’s knockout loss to Ruiz in June 2019 changed him as a fighter because of how passively he chose to box from the outside in claiming a unanimous decision in their rematch last December.

Joshua received very little credit for the win, largely because Ruiz entered the fight in such poor shape physically after enjoying his short reign as champion and coming in grossly overweight.

“I want to promote boxing, I don’t want the credit. I don’t yearn for it,” Joshua said. “I’m very motivated and hungry, that’s why I put myself at the forefront of opportunity .The world is my oyster but at the end of the day, I can’t expect everyone to respect me. That’s for myself and why I work so hard for my family.

“I have been fighting at a top level ever since I walked into the gym after a three-year amateur career. I have been punched by the strongest people many times and it still hasn’t changed me. I have a lot of character. Every fight I train hard but it’s the character that separates me. I’m going to go into the fight and I’m definitely going to get hit but so is he and it’s the last man standing.”

Anthony Joshua (c) -1000 vs. Kubrat Pulev +650, unified heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs. Nikodem Jezewski, WBO international cruiserweight title

Hughie Fury -650 vs. Mariusz Wach +475, heavyweights

Martin Bakole -330 vs. Sergey Kuzmin +260, WBC international heavyweight title

Although Pulev has scored decision wins by outboxing the likes of Tony Thompson, Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury throughout his career, his resume is solid but far from overwhelmingly spectacular. Because of that, his performance in the Klitschko loss could be a good indicator as to what this fight looks like.

Pulev might be six years older than the night he attempted to jump Klitschko off the opening bell and constantly look to provide pressure, but it’s a similar plan of attack that might be his best option given Joshua’s vulnerable chin and the fact that AJ will be the taller and longer fighter with advantages in speed and technique.

The bad news in this case for Pulev is that the more he presses Joshua in hopes of a knockout, the more he creates a scenario in which a similar knockout defeat feels inevitable. A big reason for that is how Joshua has proven to be an economical and dangerous finisher with both hands when he has has his opponent hurt.

Should Joshua prove to be gun shy or cautious, Pulev is big and powerful enough to be a problem and, make no mistake, is fully equipped to pull off an upset. But that remains a big if.

With the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rivalry seemingly behind us for the time being, the fight to make in heavyweight boxing — and likely the biggest the sport could produce — is an undisputed championship bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua for all four recognized titles.

Promoters and fans alike remain hopeful it’s a unification matchup that can be made in 2021 provided both fighters can get through mandatory title defenses first unscathed. Step one of that process begins on Saturday for Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) as the WBA, WBO and IBF champion faces Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) in front of a quarantine friendly 1,000 fans inside London’s Wembley Arena.

The 12-month layoff has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the 31-year-old Joshua following what was a tumultuous 2019 to say the least. Not only did he lose his U.S. debut via stunning knockout to Andy Ruiz Jr., the native of England was heavily criticized for how safely he outpointed Ruiz in their September rematch in Saudi Arabia.

“After that loss, I realized what industry I’m in and it’s a non-forgiving industry,” Joshua told Yahoo Sports last week. “I had to box and out maneuver him. I didn’t want to make any mistakes so I decided to box on the back foot.

“Having this fight pushed back 12 months, it allowed me to not work to a certain opponent or deadline but just to work to prove myself mentally, tactically and physically. I have had a nice period where I dedicated myself to the gym and the gym has dedicated itself to me. I have not been worried about anyone else.”

Depending upon any exemptions given by the sanctioning bodies, Joshua could end up needing to defeat both Pulev and former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in separate mandatories before a Fury fight could be made. Fury, meanwhile, is due a mandatory for his WBC title that should come from the winner of the delayed Alexander Povetkin-Dillian Whyte rematch.

Wilder, whom Fury stopped in their February rematch, missed his window to activate a mandatory rematch clause during the quarantine, according to Fury co-promoter Bob Arum. Wilder has refuted the notion and said publicly he plans to take legal action to force a trilogy bout.

While both Joshua and Fury appear to be on the same wavelength in wanting this superfight, the 39-year-old Pulev is rightfully having none of it.

“We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony, lot of bad sides. I think these mistakes have stayed and I will take it and be good.”

Joshua referred to the Pulev fight as a potential “banana skin” in that it’s a fight he’s expected to win that would lead him to much bigger things. With that brings extra pressure, which he dealt poorly with int he Ruiz fight.

Pulev’s lone defeat came in a 2014 title loss to Wladimir Klitschko in which he was plenty game and aggressive but was eventually knocked out. The native of Bulgaria has won eight straight since and originally secured the mandatory status for this fight in 2017 until an injury forced him to withdraw. Joshua ultimately scored a decision over that Carlos Takam.

Asked how he might get up for a fight against Pulev that doesn’t hold the same meaning as the more desired Fury fight, Joshua said it’s rather easy because “I’ve lost before and I don’t want to do that again.” But one thing Joshua isn’t willing to entertain are the opinions of others — Fury included — as he hopes to get one step closer to a 2021 showdown that would effectively declare who is the best heavyweight in the world.Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Boxing Fight 2020 Live.

“I’ve realized that no one lives in my head rent free,” Joshua said. “Tyson Fury doesn’t live in my head. Deontay Wilder doesn’t live in my head. I’m working hard paying my own rent. I’m just focused on myself. Whether people call Tyson Fury No. 1 is down to public opinion. In my world, I’m No. 1 but the only way to prove that is to answer it in the ring. That’s why the Pulev fight is important because I have to go in there and perform and it would lead me towards proving who is No. 1.”

Anthony Joshua will return to the ring for the first time in more than a year on Saturday, defending his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev. It’s a fight that could move boxing one step closer to a clash that unifies all four recognized heavyweight championships and caps off a resurgence of the heavyweight division.

Joshua has, like so many others, been sidelined from action by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, waiting for a safe spot to step back into the ring and defend the titles he regained from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019 after Ruiz shocked Joshua the previous June. The time has now come, and Joshua will battle Pulev at SSE Arena in Wembley, London, England, with 1,000 fans in attendance.

While Joshua is a heavy favorite to retain his championships, there’s a lot riding on this fight — for Joshua as well as boxing as a whole.

Here are three things to know heading into the unified heavyweight championship battle between Joshua and Pulev.

1. Pulev win could kill undisputed championship hopes

While it may seem logical that Pulev would step into Joshua’s spot in a unification bout with Fury should he pull off the upset, nothing in boxing is that simple. Joshua’s rematch clause means the two would run it back, just as Joshua had with Ruiz after that upset. Now, here’s where it gets complicated. Oleksandr Usyk has been the WBO mandatory challenger since moving up from cruiserweight, though he has not been in a rush to enforce his standing as he adjusts to his new weight class. That will change in 2021, according to Usyk co-promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

“Hopefully (Usyk) will be ready to return in April 2021, and hopefully AJ will be around to comply with WBO mandatory regulations,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports. “If not, we will be fighting for the vacant WBO title with a contender appointed by WBO. … The thing I can make really clear is that we will be pushing hard to put our mandatory position in effect.”

If Pulev wins and Joshua enforces his rematch clause, Usyk enforcing his mandatory status would leave Pulev unable to fulfill that obligation due to his contractual duties to the Joshua rematch. That means Pulev could get stripped of the WBO title so Usyk could fight for it. Once that happens, an undisputed heavyweight champion moves from possibility to dream. With a win, Joshua could defend his belts against Usyk in early 2021 and face Fury to unify all four recognized world championships in the back half of the year.

2. Joshua loss would also derail the fight.

Everyone knows the most anticipated fight in the heavyweight division is a showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Fury appears to be more or less wide open after the trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder seems to have fallen apart as he’ll take a tune-up fight and continue on his intended path to fight Joshua in one of his final handful of bouts before retiring. Just like the risk to Joshua’s legacy against Pulev, the opportunity to receive — and possibly win — a fight with Fury would be an opportunity to stake a claim as a true great.

Getting to a Fury fight is the true story of the bout with Pulev. Any stumble and … well, as Top Rank promoter Bob Arum recently said, “If Pulev beats Joshua, there’s no Joshua fight for Tyson Fury because Joshua has a rematch clause. At that point, Fury is out there looking for opponents and I’d think the best available opponent would be Wilder.”

Fury vs. Joshua sure sounds more appealing than Joshua vs. Pulev II and Fury vs. Wilder III, especially after Wilder’s increasingly unhinged conspiracy theory-laced excuses for his one-sided loss in the February fight with Fury.

3. Joshua’s legacy is on the line.

Joshua is a heavy favorite at -1000 coming into the fight. That’s not quite the -2000 to -3000 odds from when he stepped into the ring for his first fight with Andy Ruiz, but these are some long odds, regardless. Being the guy who loses twice as a massive favorite is a hard thing to live down going forward. Mike Tyson lost two of the biggest upsets in boxing history when he was defeated by Buster Douglas and Evander Holyfield.

Joshua, even as a massive star in England, is not the kind of cultural force that Tyson was. Joshua suffering those same level of defeats wouldn’t be viewed as an intriguing part of a wild story, but as a reason to wipe Joshua forever from discussions of all-time great heavyweights. Heavyweights run a tremendous risk of losing by knockout simply by the amount of power in the ring. Lennox Lewis has a pair of ugly losses on his record — though the Oliver McCall loss wasn’t quite on the same level of upset as others mentioned. But if Joshua gets knocked out by Pulev, that would be two brutal losses in a short timeframe, and it would be hard to see Joshua being taken seriously as a major player again any time soon.

Will Joshua continue on and claim a place in history as one of the greatest heavyweights of his era (or even all time), or will he become an all-time boxing punchline? That’s a lot of weight to put on a fighter, but fighting is a brutal business not only in physicality but in long-term evaluation. Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Boxing Fight 2020 Live.