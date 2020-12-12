NCAAF Streams Reddit: Arizona State vs Arizona Live Stream Reddit: Watch Arizona State vs Arizona College Football Game Week 15 Online NCAAF Reddit Streams free Tv Channel

The 2020 college football season is in Week 15,Arizona State vs Arizona Live COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country, so it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. With many unknowns about the virus and its long-term effects, schools are taking every precaution necessary to make sure the student-athletes and staff are protected.

As we enter Week 15 of the 2020 season, there have now been 128 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

There have been three major cancellations in Week 15. The Ohio State-Michigan game scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Columbus is off. After some discussion by the Big Ten, the Buckeyes will still play in the conference championship game against Northwestern despite not meeting the Big Ten’s six-game minimum requirement for entry.

Cincinnati’s game vs. Tulsa is also off. The two teams are scheduled to meet next week in the AAC Championship Game. Plus, Oklahoma at West Virginia is off after the Mountaineers were forced to shut down activities for a week. And Washington at Oregon was canceled as the Huskies battle with their own COVID-19 outbreak.

Some teams, such as Florida, Missouri, Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, FIU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Rice, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Miami and Wake Forest have already experienced multiple game disruptions.

Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if — and how effectively — they will be able to play as scheduled.

