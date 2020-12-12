hat, of course, is No. 13 BYU’s quick road game at No. 18 Coastal Carolina. This is a big win for college football fans everywhere. Yes, a win would help BYU’s case for a big bowl game, but it’s also possible to simply enjoy good football when it comes around unexpectedly. The Cougars and Chanticleers are having breakout seasons.

That’s not all, either. Five top-10 teams will be on the road and some of them can lock up divisions if they haven’t already. With the sport limping to the finish line, let’s cherish whatever games we can get at this point. Let’s help you navigate through a great weekend of college football with a handy viewer’s guide.