Astronishing Growth in AI-powered Storage Market 2027 | with top key players like Dell Inc.,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,Hitachi Vantara LLC,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation

The AI-powered storage is gaining traction on account of increasing number of high performance compute (HPC) data centers. The growing demand of artificial intelligence and use of advanced analytics is creating the need for AI storage infrastructure. Growth of digital data and rise in connected devices and favorable government policies in countries such as China create a lucrative landscape for the key players of AI-powered storage market in this region. Market vendors are focus on product launches, collaborations, and other inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive.

Dell Inc.,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,Hitachi Vantara LLC,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation,Lenovo Group Limited,Micron Technology, Inc.,NetApp, Inc.,Pure Storage, Inc.,Samsung

What is the Dynamics of AI-powered Storage Market?

The AI-powered storage market is anticipated to register decent growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth in data volumes coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services. Also, increasing demand for artificial intelligence in high performance computing data centers is influencing the market growth. However, data-security concerns associated with cloud and server-based services may hamper the growth of the AI-powered storage market during the forecast period. On the other hand, cross-industry partnerships and collaborations offer lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of AI-powered Storage Market?

The “Global AI-powered Storage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI-powered storage market with detailed market segmentation by offering, storage medium, storage system, industry vertical, and geography. The global AI-powered storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI-powered storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the AI-powered Storage Market Segmentation?

The global AI-powered storage market is segmented on the basis of offering, storage medium, storage system, and industry vertical. By offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on storage medium, the market is segmented as hard disk drive and solid-state drive. On the basis of the storage system, the market is segmented as network-attached storage systems, direct-attached storage systems, and storage area network. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, telecom, media & entertainment, government, cloud service providers, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of AI-powered Storage Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI-powered storage market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI-powered storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



