Joshua vs. Pulev fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

Three of the four recognized heavyweight titles will be at stake as Anthony Joshua returns from a one-year layoff on Saturday to take on mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev inside London’s Wembley Arena ( 1 p.m. ET on DAZN). Joshua will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF titles in a fight that was originally scheduled for 2017 until Pulev, a native of Bulgaria, pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Although most boxing fans are waiting on Joshua to face WBC and lineal champion Tyson Fury for the undisputed championship, both will need to get through their mandatory tests first. Joshua returns for the first time since a two-fight series in 2019 against Andy Ruiz Jr. in which he bounced back from an upset knockout to score a decision win in their rematch.

Can’t get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, so. be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Anthony Joshua (c) -1000 vs. Kubrat Pulev +650, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight championship

Lawrence Okolie def. Nikodem Jezewski via second-round TKO

Hughie Fury def. Mariusz Wach via unanimous decision (100-90,100-90, 99-91)

Martin Bakole def. Sergey Kuzmin via unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94)

Kieron Conway def. Macaulay McGowan via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-89, 100-89)

Florian Marku and Jamie Stewart fought to a draw