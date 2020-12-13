December 13, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

Joshua vs. Pulev fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

2 min read
2 hours ago vriartuck

Three of the four recognized heavyweight titles will be at stake as Anthony Joshua returns from a one-year layoff on Saturday to take on mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev inside London’s Wembley Arena ( 1 p.m. ET on DAZN). Joshua will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF titles in a fight that was originally scheduled for 2017 until Pulev, a native of Bulgaria, pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Although most boxing fans are waiting on Joshua to face WBC and lineal champion Tyson Fury for the undisputed championship, both will need to get through their mandatory tests first. Joshua returns for the first time since a two-fight series in 2019 against Andy Ruiz Jr. in which he bounced back from an upset knockout to score a decision win in their rematch.

Can’t get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, so. be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

  • Anthony Joshua (c) -1000 vs. Kubrat Pulev +650, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight championship
  • Lawrence Okolie def. Nikodem Jezewski via second-round TKO
  • Hughie Fury def. Mariusz Wach via unanimous decision (100-90,100-90, 99-91)
  • Martin Bakole def. Sergey Kuzmin via unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94)
  • Kieron Conway def. Macaulay McGowan via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-89, 100-89)
  • Florian Marku and Jamie Stewart fought to a draw 

Joshua vs. Pulev scorecard, live coverage

More Stories

2 min read

UFC Reddit Streams: Watch UFC 256: Full Fight LIVE, Date, Time, and Streaming Free TV Info

2 mins ago David lee
3 min read

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Full Fight Free MMA PPV Event LIVE Streams Online 2020

13 mins ago David lee
3 min read

UFC 256 Full Fight Live Streams FREE: Watch Figueiredo vs. Moreno Online PPV TV Coverage 2020

14 mins ago David lee

You may have missed

3 min read

Organic Pigment Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, etc. | InForGrowth

14 seconds ago basavraj.t
3 min read

Audio Equipment Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Harman International, Dynaudio, Bose, KEF, Polk, etc. | InForGrowth

31 seconds ago basavraj.t
2 min read

UFC Reddit Streams: Watch UFC 256: Full Fight LIVE, Date, Time, and Streaming Free TV Info

2 mins ago David lee
3 min read

Covid-19 Impact on Global Waste Paper Management Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Republic Services, etc. | InForGrowth

2 mins ago basavraj.t