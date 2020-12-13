Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Live Stream Reddit How To Watch NCAA Football 2020 Online Free

It hasn’t been easy or as anyone predicted, but college football has reached its final week of the regular season. Contenders have one more week to demonstrate why they deserve to be in the College Football Playoff.

There was no change in the latest update to the College Football Playoff with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State all retaining their status in the top four. Despite a double-digit win over Auburn, No. 5 Texas A&M still remains on the outside looking in and with no game this week to further bolster its resume.

We’re winding up the college football season, before we get to the championships and bowl games. At press time, we do know that these marquee games are still on including Navy at Army, No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri and No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami.

*Navy travels to West Point for the first time in over 70 years to face Army. The 7-2 Black Knights have been impressive this season, though their only quality win came against Georgia Southern by one point on Nov. 21. That was their last game, but they still have Air Force and the Independence Bowl game to play. For Navy, this is it. They’ve lost four straight games and continue to have issues at quarterback. They’ve played a much tougher schedule and their defense has been outstanding over the last two week.

While neither team is ranked, one of the best college football traditions of the year takes place as Navy takes on Army at West Point. It will be the first time since World War II that the game will be held on the campus of one of the academies.

The schedule has been very fluid this year for the entirety of the college football season, but Sporting News has you covered on how to watch every game this weekend involving a top-25 team:

Saturday, Dec. 12

Game Time (ET) TV channel No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri 12 p.m. SECN, fuboTV No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia 12 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern 12 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas 12 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Navy at Army 3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 13 Coastal Carolina at Troy 3 p.m. ESPN+ No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami 3:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV No. 20 Texas at Kansas 3:30 p.m. ESPNU, fuboTV Purdue at No. 12 Indiana 3:30 p.m. BTN, fuboTV Wisconsin at No. 16 Iowa 3:30 p.m. FS1, fuboTV No. 22 Oklahoma State at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPNU, fuboTV LSU at No. 6 Florida 7 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV No. 15 USC at UCLA 7:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV San Diego State at No. 18 BYU 10 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

The Week 15 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC; Fox, CBS Sports Network and Big Ten Network. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com, ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

