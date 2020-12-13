Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda live Free Stream | How to Watch Online channel for tonight.Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda Live Streams Boxing Free and How To Watch Full Fight TV Coverage 2020

This Saturday, December 12, live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., future superstar and interim WBA World Super Featherweight Champion Chris “Prime Time” Colbert (14-0, 5 KOs)

faces hard-hitting Jaime Arboleda (16-1, 13 KOs) atop a SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION triple-header (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

How to Watch Colbert vs Arboleda

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12 | Start Time: 9 pm ET (Main Card)

Location: Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT

TV: SHO

Online Coverage

I thought about it, and, being that we were talking about one of his secret sauces at his new chicken restaurant, I figured I wouldn’t be that high on his to-do list, being that he is headlining a fight card on Showtime tomorrow evening.

“I will take my chances, being that you are in Connecticut, and I’m in Brooklyn,” I responded, quite jovially, during a Thursday check-in with the 14-0 (5 KO) 130-pounder. “What’s in the sauce?”

Colbert chuckled, slipped the sauce query, and that was one of the times that I found myself impressed with the kid.

OK, “kid” might not be the right designation for the 24-year-old who owns the “interim” WBA junior lightweight crown right now. He’s fighting and talking and acting like a man. He’s now “Prime Time” Colbert, not the “Lil B Hop” I remember talking to when he first started out in the pros and that we saw in the documentary CounterPunch.

The Story

On a recent PBC telecast, Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert was called the “best prospect on the planet” by respected trainer and commentator Joe Goossen.

That high praise is hardly overblown hyperbole for the unbeaten 24-year-old who has already been compared to a young Floyd Mayweather in both style and high-end potential.

With a decisive, high-water mark title-winning unanimous decision victory over Jezreel Corrales in his last bout and a stunning first-round KO of Miguel Beltran Jr. the fight before, the charismatic Colbert has established himself as a star-in-the-making.

Panama’s Arboleda is no slouch in the promising new talent department, either. Although nowhere near as well-regarded among boxing experts as Colbert,

“Little James” has turned some heads with his dominant performances and, most recently, a hard-fought split decision victory over one-time top prospect Jayson Velez in February.

The 26-year-old even got some high praise from Hall of Famer and PBC analyst Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, who compared him to legendary fellow Panamanian fighter Eusebio Pedroza.

This will be Arboleda’s fourth fight in the United States and, by far, his biggest opportunity. A win changes his life immediately.

The Stakes

At stake is Colbert’s interim WBA super featherweight title. More importantly, Colbert’s path to superstardom and Arboleda’s drive towards a main stage presence are on the line.

The Matchup

Colbert is an athletically gifted, supremely self-confident world class talent who appears to fall in the “can’t miss” category.

Blessed with superb hand speed and outstanding reflexes, he has enough to cruise to victory against most opposition on talent alone. What makes him an exceptional prospect, however, is a poise and in-ring analytical ability well beyond his years.

A natural righty who fights equally well from the southpaw stance, Colbert is fluid, improvisational, and hard to get a bead on. These acquired skills, combined with his natural gifts, make him a daunting opponent.