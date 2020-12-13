Watch Stevenson vs Clary Full Fight Live Streams Free Boxing TV Coverage 2020

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary fight on December 12th Shakur Stevenson will fight Toka Kahn Clary in a lightweight battle on December 12. We break down how to watch, odds, the full card, and more.

Top Rank Boxing is showcasing one of its top junior lightweights this Saturday on ESPN. Contender Shakur Stevenson will face off against veteran Toka Kahn Clary in a short-notice fight filling in for the canceled main event that would have seen Miguel Berchelt defend his junior lightweight title against Oscar Valdez.

How to watch Stevenson vs. Clary

The fight takes place at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It airs on ESPN+ with the main card getting underway at 10 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Stevenson is fighting for the second time this year and looking to improve on his 14-0 record. He knocked out Felix Caraballo in the sixth round of their fight back in June, which also happened to be his debut at the junior lightweight level. Prior to that he had fought as a featherweight, winning the WBO featherweight title a year ago October before moving up in weight. He is currently the No. 1 contender to Jamel Herring in the WBO rankings and the No. 2 contender in the WBC rankings, behind Berchelt and Valdez, who were the previously scheduled fight for this slot.

Clary is 28-2 and coming off a second-round TKO of Jonathan Perez. Clary has won three straight since losing a unanimous decision to Kid Galahad in October 2018. Included in those three wins are claiming and then retaining the NABA-USA super featherweight title. This is viewed as a bit of a keep-busy fight for the up-and-coming Stevenson. Clary seems to understand the perception, but thinks he can give Stevenson trouble.