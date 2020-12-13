UFC 256 Full Fight Live Streams FREE: Watch Figueiredo vs. Moreno Online PPV TV Coverage 2020

December 13, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

According to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global genomics market is expected to generate a revenue of $68.0 billion by 2030, increasing from $18.2 billion in 2019, progressing at a 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is growing due to the increasing government initiatives and support, rising requirement for personalized medicine, and reduction in the cost of sequencing services. In terms of solution, the market is categorized into services, consumables, and instruments, among which, the consumables category dominated the market in 2019.

This can be attributed to the rising number of samples that are being processed at labs, research centers, and several other end-use settings. In addition to this, the growing number of research projects are also resulting in the rising demand for consumables. On the basis of application, the genomics market is categorized into diagnostics, agriculture and animal research, precision medicine, and drug discovery & development. Among which, the diagnostics category held the major share of the market in 2019, owing to the rising research projects related to genetic diseases, including cancer.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in the past, which is because of the various ongoing genomics research projects, presence of major players, and increasing investments in the industry by both government and private organizations. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the number of research activities in the field to genomics is growing in countries including Japan, India, and China. Both public and private organizations are providing funding for innovations in genome research.

This study covers

Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

