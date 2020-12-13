Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts Live stream Free Reddit – NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Football 2020 Game TV packages available

Colts vs Raiders live stream reddit for Week 14. The Colts will travel west for a road date with the Raiders in Week 14. Here’s how to watch. Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time. The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get into the playoff picture Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

The Raiders (7-5) are sitting right outside the playoff bubble and the team just above them is the Colts (8-4). Las Vegas aided its cause last week with a last-minute touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III to keep the New York Jets winless. But Carr and teammates will have their work cut out if he is to play in the playoffs for the first time in his career. The Colts defense ranks in the top 10 in most categories. “I think it all starts with their scheme, but their front obviously generates a lot of problems,” Carr told reporters. Plus, Carr will be renewing his rivalry with Philip Rivers, who moved from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Colts this season. Carr calls him a future Hall of Famer. “Any time you play against him, you have to be prepared for a shootout,” Carr said. Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday: What time does Colts vs. Raiders start? The game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 13. What TV channel is Colts vs. Raiders on? The game will be aired on CBS. How can I watch Colts vs. Raiders online via live stream? Fans can watch the game via live stream on fuboTV. Given how congested the AFC playoff picture is, the Indianapolis Colts have had little margin for error over the last two months. While it would be understandable if that pressure overwhelmed a team with such a young core of stars, they have impressively answered the call, going 4-2 since the start of November. Unfortunately for the Colts, they won’t have the luxury of taking their foot off the gas this weekend, as they will travel to Las Vegas to take on a 7-5 Raiders team that is right on their tail in the conference standings. We would normally urge fans to temper expectations heading into a game with seismic playoff implications, but at this point in the season, Indianapolis should be used to playing with their backs against the wall. How to watch Colts vs Raiders Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS with streaming available on the CBS All Access app. If those services are unavailable, be sure to check out this live stream on the NFL streams subreddit community. The return of DeForest Buckner meant everything for Indianapolis last weekend against Houston, when the defense allowed just 20 points and managed five sacks just one week after allowing 45 points and 229 rushing yards in a blowout loss to Tennessee while he was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. How imperative is Buckner to the Colts’ success? Well, let’s just say that the defense has given up about two yards more per carry and close to one yard more per play with him sidelined. On top of that, all 18 of their forced turnovers have come with the 2018 Pro Bowler on the field. Expect him to play a huge role on Sunday. As far as injuries go, just one player — punter Rigoberto Sanchez (cancer surgery) — has been ruled out for Indy. The Raiders, meanwhile could be without star running back Josh Jacobs, hard-hitting safety Jonathan Abram and behemoth right tackle Trent Brown, all of whom have been labeled as questionable. Until we know more about the statuses of those players, the Colts should focus most of their attention on tight end Darren Waller, who racked up 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns last time out against the Jets. He could present all sorts of problems for the defense, so you can bet that Indianapolis will throw him different looks to keep him honest. This is about as definitive of a must-win game as it gets for the Colts, so let’s cross our fingers that head coach Frank Reich has his group ready to play.