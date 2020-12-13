Jets Football streams: Jets vs. Seahawks Football Live stream: Live updates, TV channel, streaming info, for Week 14 game

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off their most surprising loss of the season, falling out of the NFC West lead and significantly decreasing their chances at clinching home-field advantage in the NFC following a stunning loss to the Giants. The New York Jets wish they were in the Seahawks’ situation, just hoping to win a football game and avoid an 0-13 start to the year (of course it’s more beneficial to the Jets’ future if they lose out). A loss Sunday would give the Jets the longest losing streak in franchise history at 13 games.

Match Details:

Team Name: New York Jets Vs Seattle Seahawks

Jets Vs Seahawks

Sunday December 13, 2020

Kickoff – 4:05 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – CBS-Live Stream: Watch Here

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA.

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

The New York Jets (0-12) visit the Seattle Seahawks (8-4) on Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Lumen Field. Below, we preview the Jets-Seahawks betting odds and lines and make our NFL picks and predictions.

Jets at Seahawks: Betting odds, spread and lines

Odds via BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 12:55 a.m. ET.

Money line: Jets +725 (bet $100 to win $725) | Seahawks – 1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)

Against the spread/ATS: Jets +14.5 (-110) | Seahawks -14.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Special New Jersey Betting Promotion:

Make any $1 bet on the New York Jets, GET $100 (in free bets) in your account. Regardless of how the Jets do this week, you win! Place your legal, online sports bets in New Jersey at BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks!

New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Jets at Seahawks: Game notes

The Jets came close to erasing that ugly goose egg for their win column last week, blowing a late lead against the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-28. As bad as things have been, three of their past four losses have been in one-score games.

New York is playing in the Pacific Time Zone for just the second time this season. They lost 34-28 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium as 10-point underdogs, covering and hitting the Over.

The Jets are 0-2 SU/ATS in two previous meetings against the NFC West Division this season.

The Seahawks are coming off a stunning loss at home last week against the other New York team, the Giants. Seattle fell 17-12 as 11-point favorites as the Under cashed for the fourth consecutive game.

Seattle is 2-1 SU/ATS in three previous games against the AFC East this season, including a win and cover at home against the New England Patriots in Week 2, 35-30.

Jets at Seahawks: Key injuries

Jets

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) questionable

OL Pat Elflein (shoulder, ankle) questionable

RB Frank Gore (concussion, non-injury) questionable

WR Denzel Mims (personal) out

Seahawks

DE Carlos Dunlap (foot) questionable

RB Travis Homer (knee) doubtful

OT Jamarco Jones (groin) out

DB Ryan Neal (hip) questionable

Jets at Seahawks: Odds, betting lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Seahawks 31, Jets 13

Money line (?)

The Seahawks (-1100) will cost you 11 times your potential return? No thanks. The Jets (+725) are likely not ending their winless ways here, but why even tempt fate? AVOID.

Against the spread (?)

The SEAHAWKS -14.5 (-110) are a risky play with that extra hook. I’ve never been a fan of laying 14 and a hook. But the Jets +14.5 (-110) are a poor team, and while they’ve managed to keep it close lately, they’ll have trouble in Seattle.

While yes, they won’t have to deal with the boisterous “12” crowd at Lumen Field, QB Russell Wilson and WR DK Metcalf are tough to contain, and the Seahawks are about as healthy as they have been in several weeks. That’s not good for Gang Green.

Over/Under (?)

UNDER 47.5 (-105) is the lean here. Seattle has had a little bit of a power outage offensively in the past month, and they have hit the Under in four straight.

The Under is also 3-1-1 in their past five following a straight-up loss. For the Jets, they have hit the Under in 12 of their last 17 road games against a team with a winning home mark, and the Under is 5-1 in the past six overall against winning teams.

Want action on this NFL game? Sign up and bet at BetMGM. If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Fubo TV – You can include Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports add-on for $5.99 / month. Start watching Fubo TV with a free trial offer of 7 days.

YouTube TV — Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

NBC — The pregame and postgame coverage will air on NBC Sports Bengals.

Hulu TV – You can still get a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV. From live sports, news and kids shows to full seasons of exclusive series, originals and hit movies

CBS All Access — Stream your local NFL on CBS games live on your TV, phone, or other connected devices with CBS All Access, CBS.com, or the CBS app through your TV provider.

NFL Network — Get NFL Network live with fuboTV. Watch the football season online live and on demand, anytime and anywhere on your computer, phone, tablet, or streaming device. fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial, with a reminder of the trial end date on the 6th

Jets vs Seahawks Live Stream from US

The Jets vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV.

Jets vs Seahawks Live Stream from UK

Jets vs Seahawks Streaming in the UK, with Jets vs Seahawks live streams starting at 2 p.m. live BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on NFL game.

Jets vs Seahawks without cable

Therefore, for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network.

Jets vs Seahawks Live Stream from Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jets vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

Jets vs Seahawks Live Stream from Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live NFL week 14. If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports NFL coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

