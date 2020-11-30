Titans vs Colts Live Reddit: Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Live Stream FREE NFL Week 12 Sunday Night Football online

Titans vs. Colts how to watch: Time, TV channel, live stream info, prediction for Week 12 AFC South showdown. The battle for first place is on in Week 12, as the Tennessee Titans (7-3) head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts (7-3), the team sitting atop the AFC South at the moment.

A win for the Colts would give them a commanding lead in the division, thanks to their owning a superior record and the head-to-head tiebreaker after.

A victory for Tennessee would move it into first place and change the tiebreaker to divisional record, where the Titans would have the advantage, on top of owning the better overall mark.

Indianapolis is coming off a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, while the Titans are coming off a similar situation after coming back from a 21-10 deficit to win in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

These two teams last met in Week 10, where the Colts notched a victory over the Titans at Nissan Stadium with the help of some special teams blunders, amongst other things.

Here’s a look at all the details you need to know ahead of this all-important divisional showdown between the Titans and Colts.

Game, listening and viewing information

Who: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, November 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Watch: CBS

Listen: 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM (Colts) | WGFX 104.5 (Titans)

Streaming: fuboTV

Weather

Weather won’t be a factor for the Week 12 game between the Titans and Colts, as it will be played in a dome.

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts meet this Sunday for the second of their two meetings this year, and first place in the division is officially on the line. Both teams enter this matchup at 7-3, and the Titans are looking to avenge their embarrassing Week 10 loss to their bitter rival. The Colts won the first meeting with the Titans by a score of 34-17, as Philip Rivers completed passes to eight different wide receivers while passing for a total of 308 yards and a touchdown. The Titans’ downfall came via special teams, as their reserve punter shanked a punt, had one blocked for a touchdown and kicker Stephen Gostkowski also missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the second half after converting on a 50-yarder earlier in the matchup.

Both teams are coming off of huge overtime wins, as the Titans defeated the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 30-24, and the Colts took down the Green Bay Packers, 34-31. Derrick Henry again carried Tennessee to victory, as he registered 133 yards on the ground and the game-winning touchdown, while the Colts battled all the way back from a 14-point deficit to escape with the win. Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was clutch, as he nailed 4 of 5 field goal attempts, including the 39-yard game-winner, and also converted on both of his extra-point attempts.

Preview

The Colts lead the all-time series with the Titans, 35-16, and have won four out of the past five matchups. One team isn’t coming into this matchup with more momentum than the other, but the Titans surely want to avenge the loss they took to the Colts earlier this year. Henry has recorded six games in which he has rushed for over 100 yards this season, which is the most in the NFL. He’s aiming to make it three straight with over 100 rushing yards against the Colts, and has rushed for a touchdown in two out of the past three vs. Indy. The game where he did not score a touchdown was the matchup earlier this season, but he still racked up 103 rushing yards. It proved that Henry cannot win every game by himself, and that the special teams need to be ready to play well this Sunday if the Titans want to tie the season series with the Colts and retake first place in the AFC South.

A big reason the Colts beat the Titans earlier this year is because of Nyheim Hines. He rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, and also caught five passes for 45 yards and another score. Rivers did a good job spreading the ball around, and that’s something that also guaranteed a victory. Rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. had a big game with 101 yards on seven receptions, and he scored his first career touchdown last week against the Packers. The Titans have the sixth-worst pass defense in the league, so Pittman could be due for another big game. It would certainly help Indy’s chances of winning.