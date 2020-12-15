Vacation Rental Software Market 2020 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2027 available in the latest report

Vacation rental software is the property management software that is used by property owners, vacation rental agencies, and vacation rental owners to rent their apartments, villas, and condos to guests on vacation. This software generates the price quote automatically also allows the manager to create personalized quotes in less time and thus eliminates the hassle of manual calculation. Hence increasing deployment of vacation rental software which influences the growth of the market. Growing complexities in vacation rental business such as check-in & check-out processes, payment processes, along with the need to automate the booking management is triggering the vacation rental software market growth.

Key Players:

1. Avantio

2. BookingSync

3. iGMS Inc.

4. Kigo, Inc. (RealPage Company)

5. Lodgify

6. Lodgix.com

7. OwnerRez, Inc.

8. Rental Network Software Corp.

9. Syncbnb, Inc.

10. Tokeet.com

Market Dynamics:

The vacation rental software enables the property managers, vacation agencies to manage leads, cash flows, distribution channels, and partners. Also, it offers an efficient point of sale system, increases automation in vendor payables system, and manage documentation. Thereby, increasing adoption of the vacation rental software that propels the growth of the market. Further, growing digitalization, increasing adoption of online platforms for booking, and rapid growth in the tourism industry are expected to boom the vacation rental software market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global Vacation rental software market is segmented on the basis deployment type, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented cloud, on-premises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as vacation rental agency, vacation rental owners, property managers, innkeepers, bed and breakfast (B&B).

Regional Outlook

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vacation rental software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Vacation rental software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting vacation rental software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the vacation rental software market in these regions.