December 15, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

Tenant Billing Software Market Research Covers, Future Trends and Opportunities, Past, Present Data, and Deep Analysis by PMI

Tenant billing software is a tool used to generate invoices for tenants automatically, it helps the organizations to split up utility costs between tenants, departments, and cost centers. Growing digitalization, increasing automation, and rising need for the efficient and faster tenant billing are triggering the growth of the tenant billing software market. Moreover, tenant billing software provides transparency between the tenant and the owner coupled with the need to speed up the tenant billing process are positively impacting the growth of the tenant billing software market growth.

Rapid shifting from manual to automatic billing techniques to improve the tenant billing system that results in decreasing human involvement for meter readings or invoice creation, thereby, increasing deployment of this software which boosting the growth of the tenant billing software market. Tenant billing software offers various benefits such as provides real-time data of tenant’s utility consumption, reduce cost by automating the billing, avoids inaccuracies, and among other benefits that anticipating the growth of the tenant billing software market. Moreover, increasing penetration with IoT based meter reading and cost-effective solutions offered by the cloud-based deployment is expected to influence the tenant billing software market growth.

Key Players:

1. Accuenergy Ltd
2. AZZO Pty Ltd
3. Energy Hippo, Inc.
4. Enertiv
5. Entronix Energy Management, Inc.
6. eSight Energy
7. MACH Energy
8. Optima Energy Systems Ltd.
9. SystemsLink 2000 Ltd.
10. TEAM (Energy Auditing Agency Ltd.)

Market Segmentation:

The global tenant billing software market is segmented on the basis deployment type, application. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. On the basis of application the market is segmented as residential, commercial.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Tenant billing software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Tenant billing software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Topics Covered in this Report –

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Tenant Billing Software Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Tenant Billing Software Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Tenant Billing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

 

