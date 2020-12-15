Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Live NFL Streams FREE: MNF Game Reddit In HD

Browns vs. Ravens: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel How to watch Browns vs. Ravens football game

Who’s Playing

Baltimore @ Cleveland

Current Records: Baltimore 7-5; Cleveland 9-3

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens are 7-2 against the Cleveland Browns since September of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Ravens and Cleveland will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

You’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for Baltimore on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was another big night for Baltimore’s QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for two TDs and 107 yards on 17 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 94 yards. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 150.50.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was hampered by 82 penalty yards against the Tennessee Titans last week, but luckily for them that wasn’t the tale of the game. Cleveland secured a 41-35 W over Tennessee. The team ran away with 38 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 334 yards on 33 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Mayfield this season.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Ravens going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Baltimore, who are 5-5-1 against the spread.

Baltimore is now 7-5 while Cleveland sits at 9-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Baltimore comes into the matchup boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 169. The Browns are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 157.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $80.13

Odds

The Ravens are a 3-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ravens, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Baltimore have won eight out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.

Sep 13, 2020 – Baltimore 38 vs. Cleveland 6

Dec 22, 2019 – Baltimore 31 vs. Cleveland 15

Sep 29, 2019 – Cleveland 40 vs. Baltimore 25

Dec 30, 2018 – Baltimore 26 vs. Cleveland 24

Oct 07, 2018 – Cleveland 12 vs. Baltimore 9

Dec 17, 2017 – Baltimore 27 vs. Cleveland 10

Sep 17, 2017 – Baltimore 24 vs. Cleveland 10

Nov 10, 2016 – Baltimore 28 vs. Cleveland 7

Sep 18, 2016 – Baltimore 25 vs. Cleveland 20

Nov 30, 2015 – Baltimore 33 vs. Cleveland 27

Oct 11, 2015 – Cleveland 33 vs. Baltimore 30