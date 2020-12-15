Global Multichip Package Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Multichip package (MCP) is a chip packaging configuration in which multiple chips are incorporated in a single package via wire bonds to a multilayer circuit board and fabricated with low-cost ceramic package for protection. In MCP, chips are attached to a die paddle without a substrate and inter-die communication is achieved through die-to-die wire bonding. Multichip modules are integrated in large scale in the consumer electronics sector in smartphones and personal digital assistants as they are compact, light-weight, low cost, and offer high integration density and low power consumption in smaller footprint.

In addition, MCP is used for packaging of mainstream CPU as it enhances circuit performance, controls cycle time and energy dissipation as well as facilitates integration of different technology-made chip modules such as DRAM with minimum interference. MCPs are adopted in IoT applications such as active safety, navigation, and automotive infotainment systems as these support real-time analytics and fulfills the need of high-performance memory solutions in smaller packages across wide range of close-range wireless networks.

MCP finds a niche role in packaging hence, acts as a transitory stage between fulfilling product needs and chip integration. Ongoing advancements including e-MMC-based MCP in computer memory, UFS-based MCP in mobile device storage, and NOR & NAND based multichip packaging acts as a transitory stage between product needs and chip integration, which implies that the multichip package market share would undergo a substantial growth in the coming years.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Region Covered North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, South Korea and rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Companies Covered Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Micron Technology Inc., IBM, SK Hynix Inc., ASE Group, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Amkor Technology Inc., AT&S, and Intel Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Multichip package manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations, owing to government-imposed lockdowns in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which, in turn, has led to supply chain disruption in the chip manufacturing & supply industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shrink in demand for products powered by semiconductors. There is a halt in production of devices, owing to the lockdown scenario. This has caused disruption in overall supply chain of the global multichip package market.

Contrarily, the multichip package industry sees an opportunity in the unprecedented crisis as organizations begin to work-from-home and end users begin to consume more content on digital platforms. This has increased importance of storage and memory solutions for data centers, laptops, and other devices.

Companies manufacturing semiconductor devices are anticipated to revise production planning, sourcing strategy, and change industry dynamics to stimulate growth after lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Driver, and Impact analysis

Rise in integration of flip chip packaging method in baseband and application processors for mobile platforms, owing to miniaturized size and reduction in wire length with minimum interference among other increased functionalities. However, issues of over-heating, owing to highly dense multilevel integration results in greater thermal resistance along with heat dissipation creating large interconnect delays, which hampers the multichip package market growth.

On the contrary, use of infrared wavelength of multichip modules in laser treatment for hair removal, face-lifting, skin rejuvenation, blood vessel removal, wrinkle reduction, and acne treatment in the healthcare sector boosts the multichip package market revenue. Extensive integration of this equipment in miniaturized consumer electronic items such as smartphone and tablets drive the shift from 3G and 4G LTE to 5G technology hence presenting present new pathways to the multichip package industry.

New Product Launches to flourish the market:

Automation of processing and successful product innovation by leading market players have helped to improve overall density and performance of multichip packages that are designed to fit on slim and compact midrange smartphone designs.

In March 2020, Micron Technology Inc., an American producer of computer memory and data storage launched a universal flash storage (UFS)multi-chip package (uMCP) with low power DDR5 {LPDDR5} DRAM. The multichip package comprises low-power DRAM, smallest 512GB 96L 3D NAND die, an on-board controller using 40% low space than 2-chip solution while offering 50% increase in memory and storage bandwidth while reducing power. The high-density low-power storage multi-chip package provides high storage and memory density at 256GB and 12GB, respectively.

The 297-ball grid array (BGA) package supports two-channel LPDDR5 with speeds up to 6,400 Mbps that depicts 50% performance increase over the previous-generation interface. This optimized configuration enables 5G smartphones operate with low latency response time, reduce memory footprint, and support flagship smartphone features such as multiple high-resolution cameras, multiplayer gaming and AR/VR applications. LPDDR5 allows 5G smartphones to process data up to speed of 6.4Gbps that is critical for preventing data-processing bottleneck.

Surge in use in industrial and automotive application

Multichip packages are used by self-driven cars for wireless safety and operational data between vehicles and roadway infrastructure to communicate with each other to reduce collision and optimize traffic low. It helps automobiles to communicate to get cloud-based map updates, real-time traffic management, automatic fare collection, and emergency vehicle access.

In October 2019, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., a global leader in the advanced semiconductor technology launched the Exynos 990 premium mobile processor, 5G-enable Exynos modem 5123, 3rd Gen 10nm-class DRAM, and 12GB LPDDR4X UFS-based multichip package(uMCP). The 3rd Gen10nm-class(1z-nm) DRAM is optimized for premium server platform development, which would open door to cutting-edge memory solutions such as DDR5, LPDDR5, HBM2E, and GDDR6 products. This provides highest performance, energy-efficiency, and capacity.

The 12GB LPDDR4X uMCP combines four 24GB LPDDR4X chips and an ultra-fast eUFS 3.0 NAND storage in a single package. This breaks the current 8GB package limit in midrange smartphones bringing 10GB memory to the broader smartphone market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Subsegments Type Hybrid Circuit (HC) or Hybrid Integrated Circuit (HIC)

Multichip Module (MCM)

3-D Packaging

System in Package (SiP) or System on Package (SoP) Packaging Technology 2D IC

2.5D IC

3D IC Packaging Type Ball Grid Array

Surface Mount Package

Pin Grid Array

Flat Package

Small Outline Package Industry Vertical Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & defense

Automotive & Transport

Industrial

Others

