Global Power Electronics IC Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Power Electronics IC refers to a wide range of integrated circuits (ICs) that are used for power management of host system. Compact, lightweight power electronic ICs are integrated in large-scale in battery-operated consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, portable media players, and tablets to address space constraints and manage direction and flow of electrical power. These ICs are majorly used in automotive electronic systems including automotive power generation, switched mode power supply (SMPS), traction inverter, DC-DC converter, and electric drives as they offer superior power efficiency through voltage supervision, high density, and design flexibility of power modules in compact devices.

In addition, power management ICs uniquely suit in RADAR, satellite communication, data center power supplies as they are compact and reliable with extended battery life and reduce cooling cost due to much lower heat generation. Increase in implementation of electronic components integrated with IoT in system controls and audio functions enhances user experience and implies that the power electronics IC market share would undergo substantially high growth in coming years.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Forecast Unit Value ($) Segments Covered Product Type, Voltage, Material, Industry Vertical, and Region Region Covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China and rest of Asia Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Companies Covered Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, Toshiba Corp., ROHM Company Ltd., Daktronics Inc. and STMicroelectronics.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

After the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, the power electronics ICs market counts among the most impacted as China ranks as the most significant supplier and consumer of electronics and semiconductor devices. There is a short-term demand lapse, which has led power electronics IC market share to fall, owing to lockdown of operations and travel restrictions on a global basis.

Contrarily the power electronics IC industry sees an opportunity in the unprecedented crisis as organizations begin to work-from-home and end users begin to consume more content on digital platforms. This enhances importance of storage and memory solutions for data center power supplies, laptops, and other devices.

Integration of power electronics IC in devices used for emergency services and in the healthcare sector such as hearing aids, endoscopy, and 3D imaging systems used to treat potential COVID-19 infected patients currently fuels the market revenue.

Revenue of this high-quality ICs with higher average selling price is expected to suffer as consumer spending slows in response to shutdown in process operations in the industrial and automotive sector. The power electronics IC market is expected to make steady rebound after commencement of operations and lift on transportation restrictions.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Driver, and Impact analysis

Rise in demand for power ICs in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, smart watches, laptops, TVs, and SSDs for efficient power management as well as growth in applications of industrial chips in LED lighting, photovoltaic inverters, and digital signage primarily drives the power electronics IC market growth. However, high capital investments, fluctuating raw material price, and complex integration process during designing and fabrication process tend to hamper the power electronics IC market growth.

On the other hand, growth in inclusion of electronic components in telematics, infotainment systems, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) of electric vehicles to provide stable power fluctuates load situations, hence curbing increase in pollution levels further boosts the market revenue. Innovation of smart energy management system supported by improved efficient battery power control solutions through increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to pave new avenues to the power electronics IC industry.

New Product Launches to flourish the market:

Global key power electronics IC market players adopt necessary methods to improve accuracy and overall in-circuit performance beyond abilities of silicon solutions by integrating discrete devices to more complex solutions and ease process of designing for power system engineers.

In March, Efficient Power Conversion Corp., global provider of GaN-based power management technology, launched EPC2152, a single-chip driver with 80V, 12.5A power stage integrated circuit. It is designed for 48V DC-DC conversion for e-mobility in motor drives and in high density computing applications. In addition, eGaN output FET configured as half-bridge power stage based on GaN IC technology. Gate driver buffer circuits along with eGaN output FETs, level shifting, input logic interface, and bootstrap charging are integrated together on a monolithic chip. This altogether measures 3.9mm*2.6mm*0.63mm and builds a chip-scale LGA form factor device. This device offers peak efficiency above 96% and 33% smaller solution on PCB as compared to equivalent multi-chip discrete implementation when operated in 48V to 12V buck converter at 1MHz switching frequency. With reduced engineering integrated GaN-on-Silicon offers high performance in smaller footprint.

Surge in use in Industrial and Automotive application

Power electronic ICs are used in various industry segments such as factory automation, industrial motor drives, photovoltaic inverters, smart motors, and electric vehicle chargers. In addition, these compact chips are used in MCUs, which provides advances in digitization, power efficiency, connectivity, and other features.

In December 2019, Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corp. launched TB9045FNG, a general-purpose system power IC, which is available in four versions with output voltages ranging from 1.1V to 1.5V. The system power IC features high efficiency buck-boost DC-DC converter and 6V input power generated by this converter is converted to output voltages of 1.1V (TB9045FNG-110), 1.2V(TB9045FNG-120), 1.25V(TB9045FNG-125), and 1.5V(TB9045FNG-150). IC incorporates a circuit with 5V constant voltage, current capacity of 400mA for microcontrollers as well as 3 circuits with 5V constant voltage, current capacity of 100mA for sensors and other interfaces. It comprises low voltage detection circuit for battery power supply, overheat detection circuit, oscillator frequency monitoring circuit to monitor against IC’s own failure and watchdog timer circuit to monitor external MCU.

In addition, it features built-in diagnostic circuit in failure detection circuit to detect latent faults and secure higher functional safety. Operation voltage and temperature ranges from 2.7 to 18V and -40 to 1250C, respectively. This general-purpose system power IC helps to achieve functional safety in safety-critical automotive systems such as electric power steering (EPS) and braking.

Key segments covered:

Segments Subsegments Product Type Low Voltage Regulator

Motor Control ICs

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs Voltage Low

Medium

High Material Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others Industry Vertical Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of power electronics ICs market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed power electronics IC market analysis.

The current power electronics IC market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the Power Electronics ICs Market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the power electronics ICs market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the power electronics ICs market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

