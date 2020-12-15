World Loan Management Software Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Globally, the loan management software market is experiencing substantial growth and is expected to expand, owing to rise in penetration of lending institutions across the globe. Loan management software is a technological service platform, which is designed to help borrowers and lenders to manage loan process. It involves different functions such as creating new loans, analyzing loan documentation data, process reports and statements, and manage interest rates and annual percentage rates. Furthermore, loan management software provides an overview of all relationships and facilities under management. It removes manual processing such as data collection, duplication of effort, printing and mailing of papers. Loan management software eliminates costs and generates efficiency in workflows.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2027 Forecast units Value ($) Segments covered Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application, End User and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Major players analyzed includeTurnkey Lender Inc., Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Ellie Mae, Inc., LendingQB, FIS, Jack Henry & Associates, nCino, defi SOLUTIONS, FLOIFY LLC

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has created interruptions of business in all industries globally. Banks and financial institutions have been unwilling accept new loans due to increased government restrictions and increasing non-performing assets.

Furthermore, lock-down and shut-down problems have forced banks and financial institutions to physically prevent themselves from collecting loans.

As a result, several institutions have begun processing loan repayments via electronic platforms. The circumstances led to a higher than average use of the loan processing platforms.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Rise in adoption of loan management software by banks and financial institution to ease up the lending process drives the growth of the market. In addition, stringent government regulation for loan processing and surge in need to provide enhance customer experience by fintech industry fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with the software and lack of technical expertise hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in adoption of blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence technology in loan compliance management software is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market

The global loan management software market trends are as follows:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into loan management software:

Although conventional lending structures have focused entirely on credit ratings, outdated procedures and tiresome paperwork thus to reduce the loan processing time many companies have introduced AI to change the way retail borrowers are evaluated for new loans. The National Business Research Institute and Narrative Sciences of India have stated that about 32 % of financial service provider companies now have started utilizing AI technology. One of the major issue financial institutions faces is evaluating a customer for loan approval without credit score, which could lead to credit loss to lender. AI has introduced approaches to these challenges through predictive analytics, digital footprints, complex algorithms and data sets. This technology lets lending institutions focus on a loan applicant’s online identity to evaluate credit worthiness by analyzing online purchasing patterns, account statements of utilities and mobile bills, or even accounts on social media.

Surge in demand for loan management software:

Rising adoption of loan management software among the end user due to the easy access to solutions and the opportunity to carry out whatever activities they want easily from anywhere across globe. With consumer preferences changing, lenders have begun focusing on enhancing customer service through technology. For instance, according to a research report around 61% of the loan documents were already digitally generated in the year 2019. Furthermore, lenders were looking customizability, consistency and the ability to quickly gather the right information and a solution that increases recognition of the needs of customers. Moreover, loan management software eliminates human errors by proper authentication with data measurements and thus increasing overall customer support. All such factors had led financial institutions and banks to adopt loan management software.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Component Software

Service Deployment Model On-Premise

Cloud Enterprise Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Application Loan Origination

Decision Automation

Portfolio Management

Risk & Compliance Management Business Process Management

Others End User Banks

Credit Unions

Others

