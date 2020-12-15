World Renters Insurance Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Globally, the market for renters insurance in experiencing substantial growth and is expected to expand in the future. Renters insurance is a property insurance scheme that offers protection for the properties, liabilities of the policyholder in the event of a loss. Renters insurance is intended for people renting a shared single-family house and apartment. In addition, the scheme guarantees against damages to personal properties of owners of the leased houses. In addition, renters insurance is significantly less expensive than a homeowner’s policy. Most large and medium-sized rental facilities require renters to incorporate insurance in their contracts. If the occupant damages the property, the owner and all occupants may benefit from the policy of the defendant.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2027 Forecast units Value ($) Segments covered Protection Type, Distribution Model, Distributor Type, End User, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Major players analyzed include The Allstate Corporation, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Group, American Family Insurance, State Farm, MetLife, Inc., USAA, AARP, Lemonade Insurance Company, GEICO

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The ongoing health crisis has affected the industry indirectly by delaying premium payment, interruption of coverage and utilization of home and renter insurance.

Significant job losses in America have resulted in people struggling to pay for this property and other policies.

As a result, a number of insurance providers proposed temporary extensions in compensation to their homeowners and renter customers, which could even profit from rent and mortgage bad debts across different rates in policy.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis:

Growth in natural calamities, rise in financial losses, and awareness of insurance among renters to recover accidental damages incurred by residents are some of the major factors that drive the renters insurance market. However, growth in pressure from major competitors and weak demographics of the business has restricted the controls on new entrants in the market. Moreover, lack of awareness towards renters insurance in developing and underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, untapped demand in emerging countries and evolution of innovative technologies in insurance claim processing are projected to create significant opportunities for the industry.

The global renter insurance market trends are as follows:

New technological tool launches for property managers to flourish the market:

Liberty Mutual has developed a modern range of creative technological capability to incorporate valuation and linking of rental insurance into platforms such as websites or mobile applications of property managers. In addition, Renters Insurance API on renters websites allow customers to purchase renters insurance quickly and easily when they want it. It can integrate with the customer’s experience and leverage the renter’s look, feel and branding. The API offers users with convenient access to buy policy, rental experience, and fast selling of Liberty Mutual’s insurance plan on single platform.

Blockchain technology to eliminate risk:

Various insurance companies are integrating recent ICT technologies to eliminate security risks. For instance, Lemonade insurance company has developed a Blockchain platform that optimizes the performance, protection and accountability of the insurance industry by using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). It has useful features which can streamline insurance claims processing, enhance cyber security protocols, and accelerate payment processing. This revolutionary insurance platform provides homeowners and renters insurance driven by AI, blockchain, and behavioral analytics. While approving insurance policies, Lemonade uses data to optimize risks and accurately measure losses by putting the customer in a risk category and, as such, quoting the relevant premium. Insurers may collect detailed consumer data to track risks by risk behaviors that are gathered by AI algorithms.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Protection Type Personal Possessions

Liability

Additional Living Expenses Distribution Model Online

Offline Distributor Type Insurance Companies

Banks

Brokers/Agents

Others End User Business

Individuals

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global renters insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Renters insurance market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global renters insurance market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Questions answered in renters insurance market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the renters insurance market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the renters insurance market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

