NBA_FREE : Golden State vs Sacramento Live Stream Reddit Watch Online Free Tv

Free agency began on Friday evening, and as of Sunday afternoon almost all of the top 20 players are off the market, unless you’d like to be pedantic about the status of Anthony Davis or Brandon Ingram. It was a bit chaotic at first, but the signing spree, which started just two days after the draft and a week and a half before training camps open, is starting to slow down.

Remember last summer? The hype, the surprises, the news helicopter following Kawhi Leonard in an SUV in Toronto? This has been nothing like that. This free-agent class is far less splashy than 2019’s and 2021’s, but there has been some drama: Dwight Howard tweeted that he was re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers before deleting it and joining the Philadelphia 76ers; Bogdan Bogdanovic’s reported sign-and-trade to the Milwaukee Bucks fell apart and now he has signed an offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks; and the reigning champions used their mid-level exception to poach the Sixth Man of the Year from their crosstown rivals, who replaced him with a totally different kind of player at the same ring-chasing discount.

The following list of 100 free agency was last updated just before the player movement got started. It was meant to be a primer heading into this period, so the blurbs do not reflect the agreements and signings that have taken place. The free agents are loosely grouped into categories that make sense, or at least make sense to me. (This was originally published during the hiatus, but has been expanded and updated numerous times since then.)

That said, some things never change: The NBA is ripe with drama (where is James Harden going to get traded already?), and CBS Sports is here for you with our annual list of the top 100 players for the 2020-21 season. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

A couple of things to keep in mind: This list represents the average of each of our eight staff writers’ individual rankings. It’s also a projection for the upcoming season, meaning where a player ranks is based on our best collective guess as to future performance, though, clearly, past performance weighs heavily into this speculation.

Example: I’ll tell you right now I believe our crew got it wrong in not including Andrew Wiggins in the top 100. Personally, I ranked him 49th, and I think anyone who didn’t vote him inside the top 100 is placing too much weight on past performance. His situation has changed, and I believe his future performance will reflect that change in a significant way.

Another note: Players who are expected to miss the entire 2020-21 season were not eligible to make this list. You won’t see Klay Thompson’s name.You will, however, see Kevin Durant’s name, as playing NBA games last season was not a requirement. Again, this is a projection of the top 100 players for this season. Rookies were eligible, though I’ll tell you upfront that none of them made the cut.

And that, I suppose, just about covers it. It’s not rocket science. It’s a list voted on by our panel of experts (Bill Reiter, James Herbert, Brad Botkin, Colin Ward-Henninger, Jack Maloney, Michael Kaskey-Blomain, Jasmyn Wimbish and Sam Quinn). So let’s get to it. Let the arguing begin.