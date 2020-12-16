Lithium Niobate Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Lithium niobate is a material with unique nonlinear optical, photorefractive, piezoelectric and electro-optic properties. It is defined as electro-optic materials and used for crystal growing techniques that help to consistently produce large crystals of high perfection.

The combination of acousto-optics, non-linear optical and electro-optical properties make it an attractive application for integrated optic fiber. It plays an important role in converting electronic data to optical information on fiber optic systems, it is considered as a supporting system for advance electronics and telecommunications industry. Lithium niobate finds applications in sensors, optical waveguides, optical modulators, and mobile phones.

The largely used lithium niobate orientations are 128A cut and YZ-cut type, ideal for applications in reception signal processing and television transmission. Growing consumer interest towards high-frequency telecommunications signal processing for 3G, advanced mobile phone system (AMPS), and BlueTooth. Lithium niobate doubly rotated wafers are estimated to witness increased demand during the forecast period.

Lithium Niobate Market: Market Dynamics

Lithium niobate market is significantly driven by telecommunication application, it helps to add value to optical networks through component integration. Network protection has become essential these days in modern communications, hence lithium niobate help to integrate diverse routing through spatial switches. Thus, the lithium niobate modulator is mainly considered owing to its high modulation rate and robustness.

Application of lithium niobate based electro-optical modulator to facilitate deep connectivity in the areas which are spread beneath the city. Thus, an electro-optical modulator has become a critical element for the communication system. These optical fibers provide electrical isolation, data security, and electromagnetic interference which makes it ideal for application in military, industrial, cable television, and utility sectors.

Sensors used for industrial automation to increase productivity and efficiency are made of lithium niobate owing to its low optical loss and large electro-optic coefficients properties which makes it responsive even in small fields. The increasing importance of remote monitoring and predictive maintenance in industries is projected to create new growth opportunities for industrial sensors, positively driving the global lithium niobate market during the forecast period.

Lithium niobate Market: Market segmentation

The global Lithium niobate market can be segmented into product, and end-use.

On the basis of form, the global Lithium niobate market is segmented into:

Powder

Ingot

Wafer Primary Secondary

Others

On the basis of level of grade, the global Lithium niobate market is segmented into:

Electron Grade SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) grade Optical grade

Agriculture grade

Industrial grade

On the basis of level of application, the global Lithium niobate market is segmented into:

Electro-optical modulators

Acousto-optical filters

Quasi-phase matched frequency generation

Integrated Optical devices

Wavefront distortion

Acoustic Transducers

On the basis of level of end-use, the global Lithium niobate market is segmented into:

Industrial

Aerospace

Defense

Telecommunication

Others

