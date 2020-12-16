Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Professional & Technical Industry Insights 2020 – 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global direct thermal ticket paper market. In terms of revenue, the global direct thermal ticket paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the direct thermal ticket paper market report.

Direct thermal ticket paper is liable to color changes when exposed to heat and light, owing to the presence of a coating pigment. Also, direct thermal ticket paper is highly durable and has high sensitivity to external adulteration. Along with point-of-sale receipts, self-adhesive tags & labels have emerged as key applications of direct thermal ticket paper. Other applications of direct thermal ticket paper are transport tickets (boarding passes, ATB/baggage tags, etc.), admission/event tickets, lottery & gaming tickets, and many more. Nowadays, BPA-free or phenol-free direct thermal ticket paper has been witnessing significant usage in ticketing applications.

In this market report, TMR proposes that, the transport ticket segment is estimated to outpace other ticket applications by the end of 2027, in the direct thermal ticket paper market. Intensifying networks of public transport in and around numerous geographies is the primary reason for the growth in the demand for direct thermal ticket paper tickets across the globe. Increasing forgeries in public transport tickets are expected to drive the growth of the direct thermal ticket paper market during the period of 2019 to 2027. For instance, over the last decade, prominent countries in Europe have witnessed an alarming rate of forgeries/counterfeiting in public transport tickets. All these factors are giving rise to the increasing demand for direct thermal ticket paper. As direct thermal ticket paper is a specialty paper with a composition that requires major effort to be reproduced, it has emerged as an ideal option for forgery-proof ticketing applications. In addition to this, the adoption of direct thermal ticket paper in transport, gaming, and admission/event applications is rising considerably, which tends to further drive the growth of the direct thermal ticket paper market, globally.

However, consumer preference for digital media over print media is likely to adversely impact the direct thermal ticket paper market. Electronic data transmission and online ticketing systems are expected to hamper the growth of the direct thermal ticket paper market over the forecast period.

Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is estimated to represent prominent growth in the direct thermal ticket paper market, owing to its organized retail sector. Also, the growing public transport network in the region is surging the growth of the direct thermal ticket paper market. In the developed regions of North America and Europe, the growing entertainment industry plays a significant factor in driving the sales of direct thermal ticket paper. This scenario has led to tremendous growth in the demand for entrance tickets, betting slips, lottery tickets, cash coupons, etc., owing to high durability and reliability, which make it ideal for ticketing purposes. The Middle East and Latin America markets are expected to represent moderate growth in the direct thermal ticket paper market in the near future.

Key manufacturers in the direct thermal ticket paper market are sharpening their competitive edges in the market to display synergies through close cooperation and collaborations in the areas of sales, marketing, and production. Manufacturers in the direct thermal ticket paper market are also expanding through organic methods such as increasing production capacity, so as to meet the growing demand.

Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global direct thermal ticket paper market include Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Domtar Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, AhlstromMunksjö Oyj, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Hansol Paper Co. Ltd., Koehler paper, Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd., Sihl GmbH, Appvion Operations, Inc., Jujo Thermal Ltd., TELE-PAPER (M) SDN. BHD., Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl, and Nath Paper & Pulp Mills Ltd.

