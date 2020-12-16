COVID-19 : Hydration Containers Market with Worldwide Industry Share, Research, Competitive Landscape and Forecast To 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the hydration containers market in its published report. In terms of revenue, the global hydration containers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period of 2019–2027, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the hydration containers market report.

Increasing consumer preference towards the use of convenience products in emerging nations of Asia Pacific is boosting the demand for hydration containers. It is estimated that, a reusable hydration container can be used an average of 80 times before its carbon footprint becomes almost equivalent to that of a single-use bottle. The growing middle class, rise in disposable income of individuals in developing countries, and health concerns have increased the affordability and preference for hydration containers. Therefore, manufacturers have huge opportunity to customize hydration containers in terms of logo, design, and colors, according to the requirements of users. Brand owners could use hydration containers as a promotional tool by imprinting their logos or messages, and distributing them to their target markets to attract customers in the future. Therefore, manufacturers have wide opportunity to tap on. Various brand owners can use their reusable hydration containers to promote or advertise their products or services.

Some of the major companies in the hydration containers market are focusing on collaborations with prominent entertainment companies such as Disney, Marvel, etc., to sell their products with genuine cartoon or superhero characters printed on them. This has resulted in increased consumer interest in various hydration containers. There has been a noticeable rise in the revenues of companies through these new and innovative consumer-oriented products. For instance,

In October 2017, Nalgene Outdoor launched 32-ounce wide mouth new Marvel Universe-inspired bottles for its customers, to open up more choices for its reusable bottles.

In the report, TMR analyzes that, water bottles segment will represent more than half of the total hydration containers market during the forecast period. The infusers and shakers segments are expected to register healthy growth by the end of 2027. It is estimated that, the market share of metal hydration containers will increase, owing to rising concerns regarding plastic material. However, plastic material in hydration containers is expected to account for more than quarter of the total market during the forecast period. In addition to this, increasing disposable income of individuals in developing countries and growing health concerns have increased the affordability and preference for hydration containers. Recent developments in the hydration containers market include bottles that glow to indicate to the user that it is time to drink water. The latest advancement in this format of bottles is the use of time-temperature indicators on the bottles to track the temperature of the water stored in the bottle. In the next few years, the demand for hydration containers such as smart bottles is estimated to increase several folds because this is an ideal product for millennials. Due to the high prices of these bottles, the penetration is low. But as technology advances, prices may fall and the demand will grow considerably. Companies in the hydration containers market are also investing in research and development activities to design cost-effective and attractive hydration containers. This would not only help them to stand out in the crowd but also beat the existing competition in the market. For instance,

In June 2017, Contigo, a Newel-owned company that manufactures hydration containers, launched the Cortland infuser, equipped with Autoseal technology, which ensures a pleasant and spill-free drinking experience.

Some of the key players in the global hydration containers market that are included in the report are CAMELBAK PRODUCTS, LLC., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Brita, GmbH, SIGG Switzerland AG, Thermos L.L.C., Cool Gear, International LLC, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Zejiang Haers Vaccum Containers Co., Ltd., Nalge Nunc International Corp., AQUASANA, INC., Ignite USA, LLC, Bulletin Brands, Inc., Nathan Sports, Inc., O2COOL, LLC, Hydro Flask, Bubba Brands, Inc., Lock&Lock Co., Ltd., and Emsa GmbH.

Hydration Containers Market: Classification

Global Hydration Containers Market by Product Type

Water Bottles

Cans

Mason Jars

Mugs

Tumblers

Shakers

Infusers

Global Hydration Containers Market by Capacity

Up to 20 Oz

21 to 40 Oz

41 to 60 Oz

Above 60 Oz

Global Hydration Containers Market by Material Type

Metal

Polymer

Glass

Silicon

Global Hydration Containers Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retailers Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Others

e-Retail

Global Hydration Containers Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific ex. Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

