Duke vs Notre Dame 2020 Live Streams Free NCAA Basketball Game Reddit In HD

Duke Blue Devils vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Live Stream Free & Match Preview – December 16, 2020 | NCAA Men’s Basketball

The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils will play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their ACC season opener.

This will be the Duke Blue Devils’ first game since canceling their non-conference slate.

Match Details

Fixture: Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish – NCAA Men’s Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 16th, 2020, 9 PM ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils will head to Indiana to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for both team’s ACC season opener. This will be the Blue Devils’ first game since announcing that they would no longer be playing in any non-conference games due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country.

Duke Blue Devils Preview

Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski wants it made clear that his reason to cancel the non-conference games had no part in his team’s disappointing 2-2 record. Here is was Coach K had to say on the topic:

“I know somebody will take what I’m saying tonight, and make it like I’m making excuses, I don’t make excuses. We need to get a lot better.”

The coach is not wrong. His basketball team has not played up to par this season. The Blue Devils have lost two home have games in a row. Duke has suffered back-to-back losses in their home stadium, Cameron Indoor Arena, since 1982.

The talented but young Blue Devils have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to put together a complete effort to bounce back against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their ACC season opener.

With a starting rotation consisting of freshmen and sophomores, Jalen Johnson has shown the most potential. The five-star recruit has been in the conversation for an NBA lottery pick but is still trying to put it all together at the college level.

Johnson will have to become a consistent offensive threat for the Duke Blue Devils for them to win out in the ACC and beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Duke Blue Devils Predicted Lineup

Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson, Mark Williams, Jordan Goldwire, DJ Steward

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off an away win against the Kentucky Wildcats. Notre Dame displayed an impressive offensive half of basketball against the Wildcats, where they entered the locker room up 21 points. Early on, the Fighting Irish went on a 19-0 run.

Notre Dame’s coach, Mike Brey, had this to say about his team’s first-half performance:

“That may have been one of the most beautiful 20 minutes offensively that I have ever witnessed, and for me to say that, with the offensive lineups that I’ve had through the years, was unbelievable.”

However, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish did not maintain their excellent play and almost choked their big lead once Kentucky put them under a full-court press. Much like the Duke Blue Devils, Notre Dame will be looking for a complete performance to take a win in their conference opener.

Prentiss Hubb will be the key player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Duke Blue Devils. The junior guard is the glue for the Fighting Irish. He scored nine of the last eleven points for Notre Dame to close out the Kentucky Wildcats.

Hubb will need to continue his excellent play to lead his team to a win against the talented Blue Devils.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Predicted Lineup

Juwan Durham, Nate Laszewski, Prentiss Hubb, Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan

Duke vs. Notre Dame Prediction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will come away with a home win against the Duke Blue Devils in their ACC season opener. The Irish will have too much scoring power, and the Blue Devils’ young roster will be too inconsistent against a Notre Dame side that is heading in the right direction.

How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN.