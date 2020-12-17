Tim Tszyu Vs Bowyn Morgan Live Stream Reddit Watch Full Fight Online Free Tv

Tim Tszyu Vs Bowyn Morgan Live Stream Reddit Watch Full Fight Online Free Tv7 min read
The WBO super welterweight world title is in Tim Tszyu’s grasp after he dismantled Kiwi Bowyn Morgan in a two-minute masterclass that’s stunned the boxing world.
The 26-year-old rising star is just one fight away from his first championship belt after he sent his opponent crashing through the ropes with a thundering knockout victory that saw Morgan wiped off his feet twice in 30 seconds.
It was the quickest finish in Tszyu’s career as he showed monstrous power the world had never seen before to stop Bowyn with a minute left in the first round.He controlled every second of the fight and the contest screeched to a halt when he set up a vicious one-two combination with an overhand right that left Morgan woozy on his feet. While Morgan was momentarily stunned, Tszyu slipped in a sweet left uppercut that saw his rival fall over backwards.
Morgan just managed to get back to his feet before being counted out – and seconds later he was wishing the referee would have stopped it the first time around. From the resumption of the action, Morgan was dropped again with another overhand right and was sent crashing under the lowest rope and almost into the first row. It was a statement, one-punch, walk-off KO that will be going viral around the world in coming days.
While commentators declared Tszyu had deliberately chased a first round stoppage – the son of boxing icon Kostya Tszyu said he was simply setting the fight up when it ended so suddenly.A classy Tszyu immediately demanded the world title fight he is now owed when handed the microphone after the result was made official.He is ready for the world – and after Wednesday’s blockbuster exhibition of knockout power, the world is ready for him to take the next step on the global stage.
Main Event’s Ben Damon said in commentary the world title is just around the corner.“A dominant, destructive performance from Tszyu and his world title shot could be next,” he said.He has blasted Morgan out of Bankwest Stadium.It was allowed to continue and he got it done in devastating fashion.”Sports commentator Paul Kent told the Main Event post-fight panel it was a “perfect” result for Tszyu to extend his fan base from Australia to the world.
“I’m a little stunned by it. To do that the way he did it tonight. It’s going to make a lot of people make a lot of noise,” Kent said.Reports this week revealed Tszyu will wight for the WBO super welterweight world title in 2021 – but only if he had managed to successfully defend in his IBO Australasian super welterweight title and WBO global super welterweight title against Morgan.
Having ticked that box and proven to promoters he is a superstar thrill-machine that fans will pay money to see – there are no excuses left to deny him his shot at the crown.When asked what’s next, Tszyu said in the ring: “You guys know what’s next. It’s a world title here. Here in Australia. In Sydney. Let’s do 10-times the size of this. This is part of history”.
Tszyu also wants the title fight to be staged in Australia in a fight that would spark a bidding war between state governments shelling out huge cash to host the event. It is all expected to fall into place nicely for Tszyu to fight for a vacant WBO title, most likely against Argentina’s Brian Castano, in early 2021, with the WBO expected to strip current champion Patrick Teixeira within days as a result of his failure to defend the belt while stuck in Brazil in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fight will be in Australia, but Tszyu’s lightning knockout on Wednesday night ensures the world will be watching.The world title eliminator headlined a monster night of boxing which also featured former NRL star Paul Gallen’s highly controversial win over UFC knockout artist Mark Hunt.
Updates
Tszyu knocks out Morgan in two minutes
Sickening start to Tszyu blockbuster
The event got off to a thundering start when Riccardo Colosimo messed up Dillon Bargero’s face in a controversial first round TKO.Bargero had to eat a series of power punched to his face early in the fight and a “monster” right hand opened up a gaping hole in the middle of his left cheek. However replays after the fight suggested the real damage could have been caused by an accidental headbutt.
Colosimo quickly told the referee about his opponent’s condition and the fight was paused after two minutes into the first round so that Bargero could receive medical attention.After just a few seconds with the ringside doctor, the fight was stopped when the medical official advised the officials Bargero was not in a state to continue.Despite the painful looking cut seeing blood oozing down his face, Bargero complained about the decision, stunned that the cut was bad enough to end the fight.
“It looks a really nasty one. It’s a bad cut. Gee it’s deep and it’s nasty and it’s swelling up,” Main Event’s Bed Damon said in commentary. There was more blood in the final fight on the preliminary card as Luke Jackson had his right eye opened up by Tyson Lantry in their six-round lightweight war.
Jackson was the huge favourite to win the fight, but was on the defensive after the cut was created by an accidental headbutt in the early rounds.The fight was allowed to continue after the cut was attended to – but blood continued to drip down Jackson’s face as they continued to trade blows.
Aussie boxing explodes over ‘fight from another planet’
Aussie warriors Ty Telford and Darragh Foley have produced a “fight of the decade” candidate after a ten round rollercoaster that had everything.The super lightweight fight turned into one of the most dramatic wars Aussie boxing has seen in recent years as both fighters were repeatedly rocked by power punches – and then came back from the brink when it seemed impossible for them to hold on.
Foley was knocked through the ropes in the eighth round and landed in the front row. He was saved by the bell and wobbled back to his corner. He came out in the ninth round and unloaded.The judges had the impossible job of trying to separate the fighters – but eventually handed the victory to Foley via a split decision (95-94, 93-96, 97-93).
Real reason Tszyu rival was hand-picked
It was revealed on Wednesday Morgan was handpicked by promoters to push Tszyu into uncharted territory.Contrary to public opinion, Morgan has been described by fight commentators as anything but a step-ladder for Tszyu to continue to climb his way to the title fight.Morgan himself will emerge as the mandatory title challenger if able to upset Tszyu.Main Event’s Ben Damon said the real reason Morgan was picked was to get under Tszyu’s skin and expose a side of Tszyu the boxing world hasn’t seen before.
“The reason he’s been chosen for this fight, because we’re going to have that heavyweight fight before it, you want this to be a good looking fight,” he told Sky Sports Radio.“You don’t want someone who is going to get in and dance around Tim Tszyu all night and try and avoid the contest. Bowyn Morgan is not going to do that. He’s going to go straight up and try to go to war with Tim Tszyu, so Tim is going to have to do something else.
“We saw him go to another level against Jeff Horn, but now he’s going to have a really tough Kiwi right in front of him wanting to brawl, so he’s going to have to use that exact, precise punching that he showed against Jeff Horn and he’s going to have to get him out of there, otherwise he’s going to be on top of him all night.“The class of Tim does tell, but it’s not going to be easy because Bowyn Morgan, he’s not going to go away with one punch. He’s going to test out another side of Tim Tszyu and now we get to see just how far that class extends.”
Monster right hand ‘poleaxes’ fighter
The Sydney superfight undercard exploded in drama within the first 10 seconds when Trent Girdham knocked down Oscar Doane almost immediately.Doane collapsed to the floor when Girdham landed the searing right hook and needed a standing eight count before he was able to continue.”A massive right hand. Doane goes down hard. And it looks to have wobbled hi,” Main Event’s Ben Damon said.
Fox Sports presenter Adam Peacock said the punch “absolutely poleaxed” Doane.Debutant Doane was able to survive to the end of the round and the fight eventually went the distance.Girdham was awarded the fight via a unanimous judges’ decision (40-35 x2, 39-36).
Superfight set to shatter 14-year record
Wednesday evening’s Sydney Superfight boasts two mouth-watering co-main events, and is reportedly on track to break the all-time Australian pay-per-view record.According to The Daily Telegraph’s Jamie Pandaram, the event is set to break Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s record from their 2006 encounter.
Purchases for tonight’s event are quickly approaching 200,000, and the pre-sales have already surpassed Tim Tszyu’s bout against Jeff Horn in August.No Limit Promotions chief executive George Rose, who served as a promoter for the Sydney Superfight, told The Daily Telegraph: “We’d love to break that record, it would be huge for us.“If we don’t do it now, we’ll be looking for it in the next one. We’ll keep trying to chase those titles from our side of the fence, that’s what we want to do.”