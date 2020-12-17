Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan Live, Stream, Free, Watch, Full Fight Reddit Tv

The WBO super welterweight world title is in Tim Tszyu’s grasp after he dismantled Kiwi Bowyn Morgan in a two-minute masterclass that’s stunned the boxing world.

The 26-year-old rising star is just one fight away from his first championship belt after he sent his opponent crashing through the ropes with a thundering knockout victory that saw Morgan wiped off his feet twice in 30 seconds.

It was the quickest finish in Tszyu’s career as he showed monstrous power the world had never seen before to stop Bowyn with a minute left in the first round.He controlled every second of the fight and the contest screeched to a halt when he set up a vicious one-two combination with an overhand right that left Morgan woozy on his feet. While Morgan was momentarily stunned, Tszyu slipped in a sweet left uppercut that saw his rival fall over backwards.

Morgan just managed to get back to his feet before being counted out – and seconds later he was wishing the referee would have stopped it the first time around. From the resumption of the action, Morgan was dropped again with another overhand right and was sent crashing under the lowest rope and almost into the first row. It was a statement, one-punch, walk-off KO that will be going viral around the world in coming days.

While commentators declared Tszyu had deliberately chased a first round stoppage – the son of boxing icon Kostya Tszyu said he was simply setting the fight up when it ended so suddenly.A classy Tszyu immediately demanded the world title fight he is now owed when handed the microphone after the result was made official.He is ready for the world – and after Wednesday’s blockbuster exhibition of knockout power, the world is ready for him to take the next step on the global stage.

Main Event’s Ben Damon said in commentary the world title is just around the corner.“A dominant, destructive performance from Tszyu and his world title shot could be next,” he said.He has blasted Morgan out of Bankwest Stadium.It was allowed to continue and he got it done in devastating fashion.”Sports commentator Paul Kent told the Main Event post-fight panel it was a “perfect” result for Tszyu to extend his fan base from Australia to the world.

“I’m a little stunned by it. To do that the way he did it tonight. It’s going to make a lot of people make a lot of noise,” Kent said.Reports this week revealed Tszyu will wight for the WBO super welterweight world title in 2021 – but only if he had managed to successfully defend in his IBO Australasian super welterweight title and WBO global super welterweight title against Morgan.

Having ticked that box and proven to promoters he is a superstar thrill-machine that fans will pay money to see – there are no excuses left to deny him his shot at the crown.When asked what’s next, Tszyu said in the ring: “You guys know what’s next. It’s a world title here. Here in Australia. In Sydney. Let’s do 10-times the size of this. This is part of history”.

Tszyu also wants the title fight to be staged in Australia in a fight that would spark a bidding war between state governments shelling out huge cash to host the event. It is all expected to fall into place nicely for Tszyu to fight for a vacant WBO title, most likely against Argentina’s Brian Castano, in early 2021, with the WBO expected to strip current champion Patrick Teixeira within days as a result of his failure to defend the belt while stuck in Brazil in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fight will be in Australia, but Tszyu’s lightning knockout on Wednesday night ensures the world will be watching.The world title eliminator headlined a monster night of boxing which also featured former NRL star Paul Gallen’s highly controversial win over UFC knockout artist Mark Hunt.