Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast up to 2024

Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market: Overview

Pregnancy test kits are used for an early indication of pregnancy. Home pregnancy tests are easy to use, inexpensive, and provide results in a few minutes. Most at-home pregnancy test provide 97% to 99% accurate results when used as per instructions.

A urine pregnancy kit is used to detect human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone, a special hormone that is produced only in a pregnant woman’s body. hCG production increases in the early days of pregnancy with its level doubling every 2 to 3 days in the blood. The presence of hCG above a particular range confirms pregnancy.

The global pregnancy detection kits can be divided by product type, end-user, type of test, and region.

The publication on the global pregnancy detection kits market makes for an interesting read due to its many offerings. This includes projections of the various segments and sub-segments based on their past and current performance. With the help of standard industry tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces, the report provides a value chain analysis and market attractiveness analysis until the end of the forecast perioid in 2024.

Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing awareness about the availability of pregnancy detection kits, rising awareness about the utilization of self-detecting pregnancy kits and their benefits, and the increasing demand for self-detecting pregnancy kits are the major factors boosting the global market for pregnancy detection kits. Moreover, the rising adolescent pregnancy rate, promotional campaigns undertaken by manufacturers that engage celebrities to influence rural population for the utilization of pregnancy testing devices, technological advancements in pregnancy kits, and expansion of distribution network of product manufacturers for widespread availability of kits.

However, high cost of pregnancy detection kits, which makes it unaffordable in undeveloped and developing countries is a major constraint to the market’s growth. In addition, the chances of inaccurate test result is also hampering the market’s growth.

Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market: Regional Outlook

The report broadly divides the global pregnancy detection kits market into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is the largest market for pregnancy detection kits due to high government spending for quality healthcare and increased awareness for the utilization of pregnancy detection devices. The region is followed by Europe due to the high adoption of digital pregnancy test kits along with rising disposable incomes.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant regional market due to the rising adoption of pregnancy detection kits in rural areas, increasing awareness about the benefits of early detection of pregnancy, growing population, and rising disposable income.

Latin America is emerging as a significant regional market due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of early detection of pregnancy and the availability of pregnancy testing kits at affordable prices. The Middle East and Africa regional segment will display a sluggish growth due to low awareness about the usage of pregnancy testing kit and its associated benefits.

Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market: Competitive Scenario

Some top players in the global pregnancy detection kits market include Alere Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Church & Dwight, SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Germaine Laboratories, Piramal Enterprises, Cardinal Health, Abbott Laboratories, DCC plc, Prestige Brands Holdings, Quidel Corporation, Kent Pharmaceuticals, Nantong egens bio Technology Company, and Confirm Biosciences.

