Portable CPR Market Trends and Forecast up to 2025

Global Portable CPR Market: Snapshot

With the increasing need for emergency medical services (EMS), the global market for portable CPR is witnessing a significant surge in its size and valuation. The rise in the awareness of people pertaining to cardiac arrest and the clinical advantages of the CPR devices, augmenting support of the governments in terms of funds and grants, and the surge in the geriatric population are also propelling this market considerably.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/portable-cpr-market.html

Going forward, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing instances of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest around the world are anticipated to drive the worldwide market for automated CPR devices in the years to come. On the other hand, the high cost associated with automated CPR devices, their weight, the need for extensive training to be able to utilize them, and conflicting outcomes are projected to hamper the growth of this market in the near future.

Nonetheless, the technological advancements, together with the increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of cardiac arrest management in emerging regions, such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, are expected to boost the demand for automated CPR devices over the next few years, which is further anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for global and regional participants in the coming years.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency technique used during a heart attack, or drowning condition, when the person is unable to breath. During a cardiac arrest, due to insufficient supply of blood to maintain life, the heart stops beating. In such conditions, blood circulation vital to sustain life can be provided by constantly compressing the heart through a physical force being applied to the patient’s chest. This technique of rescue is termed as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is employed in emergency situations or conditions to protect the patient from fatal myocardial infarction or brain damage.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26675

The traditional basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using manual chest compressions is generally considered to be a simple, rapid, economical, and frequently preferred technique for creating artificial blood flow during cardiac arrest; however, it also has limitations and inconsistencies. The oxygenated blood flow to the brain and the heart may reduce even further if the manual chest compression is inadequate. Automated devices to administer CPR came into existence to overcome the disadvantages of manual CPR techniques.

An automated device provides greater control of compression, avoiding rib fractures and damage to vital organs. The automated chest compression device delivers increased blood flow to vital organs, and thereby improves the resuscitation outcome when compared with the manual chest compression. Automatic CPR can be administered properly by monitoring the rate of compression, its compression force, and the blood flow rate so that the rescuer can be assured that he/she is performing the procedure appropriately. The drawback of the traditional method of CPR and benefits of portable CPR device over manual technique are major driving force for the rise in demand for portable CPR devices. Increasing prevalence of cardiac arrests and rising demand for emergency medical services are a few more factors further fuelling the expansion of the portable CPR market. However, high cost and high training mandatory for usage of CPR devices are restraining the expansion of the market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Portable CPR Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=26675

The global portable CPR market can be segmented into product, mechanism type, applications, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into manual CPR and automated mechanical CPR. Automated mechanical CPR devices can be further sub-segmented into pneumatic driven and battery driven. In terms of mechanism type, the market can be segmented into piston devices, load distribution devices, and 3D compression devices. The pistons segment dominate the market due to ease of usage and features, such as light weight, of these devices. In terms of application, the global portable CPR device market can be segmented into ambulance and emergency service, coronary & intensive care, cardiac catheterization, organ transplantation, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, out of hospitals, and others.

In terms of geography, the global portable CPR market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a prominent share of the portable CPR market, followed by Europe. Rise in number of cardiac diseases, increase in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancement in devices for CPR by key players in developed countries are major factors contributing to the expansion of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is a rapidly expanding market for portable CPR due to increasing incidence of cardiac diseases owing to stress and high number of geriatric patients in developing countries, and rising unmet medical and healthcare needs Furthermore, increase in patients’ population in developing countries such as India and China, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease are driving the portable CPR market in Asia Pacific.

Pre Book Portable CPR Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=26675<ype=S

Key players operating in the global portable CPR market include CPR Medical Devices, Inc., Physio-Control Inc., Revivant Corp., Cardiac Science Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., St. Jude Medical, Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, General Electric Company, and Michigan Instruments among others.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Personalized LASIK Surgery Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/personalized-lasik-surgery-market-emergence-of-novel-ophthalmic-technologies-are-likely-to-boost-the-market/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/