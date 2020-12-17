Dimethyl Disulphide (DMDS) Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2020-2030

Global Dimethyl Disulphide (DMDS) Market: Overview

Dimethyl disulphide (DMDS) is an organic chemical compound used as a food additive. Industrially, it is used in oil refineries. It also finds use as an effective soil fumigant in agriculture. It is also a major ingredient in the production of various pesticides. Since this product is a useful commodity for various industries, such as food and beverages, petrochemicals, and chemicals, all of which are primarily consumer dependent, the global dimethyl disulphide market is set to witness a steady growth in the coming years, notes Transparency Market Research, over the period of 2020 to 2030.

Global Dimethyl Disulphide (DMDS) Market: Competitive Landscape

The fragmented vendor landscape of global dimethyl disulphide market is witnessing notable competition owing to presence of several proactive players. Some of the key manufacturers of this chemical are-

Chevron Phillips Chemical

IRO Group Inc.

Uniwin Chemical

Affon Chem

Shinya Chem

Alfa Aesar

Arkema

Langfang Jinshenghui,

Erdos Flourishing Fine Chemical Co., Ltd

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

These manufacturers utilize coherent marketing strategies – organic and inorganic – to increase market reach and market share.

Global Dimethyl Disulphide (DMDS) Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The variety of industries the compound caters to, gives it a wide market base to tap into. A population which appreciates and demands good quality food is expected to grow owing to the surplus income that is available to an expanding, working urban population. Since dimethyl disulphide is used as a major flavoring agent in various food products, its demand is expected to grow in the future owing to above factors. Other factors include the following:

Demand in pesticides market is expected to increase owing to population growth. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the UN, global population is expected to increase by around 2.3 billion people between 2020 and 2050. Although this is a slower rate of growth than the one seen over the past 40 years, it is still a 30 per cent increase in the number of people who will need to be fed.

Since the compound finds usage in oil refineries for unique sulfiding properties, it is set to witness increase in demand. It is also used in petrochemical industry as a fuel additive ad extraction solvent. This will also contribute to growth in the global dimethyl disulphide market over the forecast period.

A negative impact could result from the highly flammable nature of dimethyl disulphide. It is anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the dimethyl disulphide market during the forecast period.

Global Dimethyl Disulphide (DMDS) Market: Regional Analysis

In the regional market, North America is expected to dominate the dimethyl disulphide (DMDS) market over the coming period. Factors such as a strong demand of food additives and hydrocracking agents are expected to positively impact the growth of global dimethyl disulphide market over the forecast period.

Further, in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, production of pesticide & food additives has grown progressively over the past few years owing to a growing need for food security in various countries in this region. Rising demand of the soil fumigants in the region is also anticipated to lead to growth of the regional market. The European market is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of global dimethyl disulphide market. Here, growth is attributable to expansion of petroleum and food & beverages industries in the region.

