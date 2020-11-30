BOPP Wrap Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Cosmo Films Limited, Taghleef Industries, CCL Industries, Jindal Poly Films

BOPP Wrap Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Cosmo Films Limited, Taghleef Industries, CCL Industries, Jindal Poly Films10 min read
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global BOPP Wrap market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global BOPP Wrap market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The BOPP Wrap report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BOPP Wrap report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BOPP Wrap market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BOPP Wrap market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BOPP Wrap market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BOPP Wrap market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BOPP Wrap market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global BOPP Wrap Market Research Report: Cosmo Films Limited, Taghleef Industries, CCL Industries, Jindal Poly Films, Sibur Holdings, Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials, Inteplast Group, Poligal S.A., Uflex Ltd., Polinas
Types: Below 15 microns
15-30 microns
30-45 microns
More than 45 microns
Applications: Food
Beverage
Tobacco
Pharmaceutical
Others
The BOPP Wrap Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BOPP Wrap market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BOPP Wrap market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the BOPP Wrap market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BOPP Wrap industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global BOPP Wrap market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global BOPP Wrap market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BOPP Wrap market?
Table of Contents:
1 BOPP Wrap Market Overview
1.1 BOPP Wrap Product Overview
1.2 BOPP Wrap Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Below 15 microns
1.2.2 15-30 microns
1.2.3 30-45 microns
1.2.4 More than 45 microns
1.3 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global BOPP Wrap Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global BOPP Wrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global BOPP Wrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global BOPP Wrap Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by BOPP Wrap Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by BOPP Wrap Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players BOPP Wrap Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers BOPP Wrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 BOPP Wrap Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 BOPP Wrap Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by BOPP Wrap Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in BOPP Wrap as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into BOPP Wrap Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers BOPP Wrap Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global BOPP Wrap Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America BOPP Wrap Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America BOPP Wrap Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe BOPP Wrap Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America BOPP Wrap Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global BOPP Wrap by Application
4.1 BOPP Wrap Segment by Application
4.1.1 Food
4.1.2 Beverage
4.1.3 Tobacco
4.1.4 Pharmaceutical
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global BOPP Wrap Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global BOPP Wrap Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global BOPP Wrap Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions BOPP Wrap Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America BOPP Wrap by Application
4.5.2 Europe BOPP Wrap by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap by Application
4.5.4 Latin America BOPP Wrap by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap by Application
5 North America BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E BOPP Wrap Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in BOPP Wrap Business
10.1 Cosmo Films Limited
10.1.1 Cosmo Films Limited Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cosmo Films Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Cosmo Films Limited BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Cosmo Films Limited BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.1.5 Cosmo Films Limited Recent Development
10.2 Taghleef Industries
10.2.1 Taghleef Industries Corporation Information
10.2.2 Taghleef Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Taghleef Industries BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Cosmo Films Limited BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.2.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Development
10.3 CCL Industries
10.3.1 CCL Industries Corporation Information
10.3.2 CCL Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 CCL Industries BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 CCL Industries BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.3.5 CCL Industries Recent Development
10.4 Jindal Poly Films
10.4.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information
10.4.2 Jindal Poly Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.4.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Development
10.5 Sibur Holdings
10.5.1 Sibur Holdings Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sibur Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Sibur Holdings BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Sibur Holdings BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.5.5 Sibur Holdings Recent Development
10.6 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials
10.6.1 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Corporation Information
10.6.2 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.6.5 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Recent Development
10.7 Inteplast Group
10.7.1 Inteplast Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 Inteplast Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Inteplast Group BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Inteplast Group BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.7.5 Inteplast Group Recent Development
10.8 Poligal S.A.
10.8.1 Poligal S.A. Corporation Information
10.8.2 Poligal S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Poligal S.A. BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Poligal S.A. BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.8.5 Poligal S.A. Recent Development
10.9 Uflex Ltd.
10.9.1 Uflex Ltd. Corporation Information
10.9.2 Uflex Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Uflex Ltd. BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Uflex Ltd. BOPP Wrap Products Offered
10.9.5 Uflex Ltd. Recent Development
10.10 Polinas
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 BOPP Wrap Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Polinas BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Polinas Recent Development
11 BOPP Wrap Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 BOPP Wrap Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 BOPP Wrap Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
