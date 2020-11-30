Geo-Textile Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Gse Environmental, Low & Bonar, TenCate Geosynthetics, Fibertex Nonwovens

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Geo-Textile market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Geo-Textile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Geo-Textile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Geo-Textile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Geo-Textile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Geo-Textile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Geo-Textile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Geo-Textile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Geo-Textile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Geo-Textile Market Research Report: Gse Environmental, Low & Bonar, TenCate Geosynthetics, Fibertex Nonwovens, Thrace, Huesker, Maccaferri, Strata Systems, Leggett & Platt, Agru America, DowDuPont, Mada Nonwovens, Kaytech, Mattex, Asahi Kasei Advance

Types: Nonwoven Geotextile

Woven Geotextile

Knitted Geotextile



Applications: Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Sports Field Construction

Retaining Walls



The Geo-Textile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Geo-Textile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Geo-Textile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Geo-Textile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Geo-Textile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Geo-Textile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Geo-Textile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Geo-Textile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Geo-Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Geo-Textile

1.2 Geo-Textile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Geo-Textile Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Nonwoven Geotextile

1.2.3 Woven Geotextile

1.2.4 Knitted Geotextile

1.3 Geo-Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Geo-Textile Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Road Construction and Pavement Repair

1.3.3 Erosion

1.3.4 Drainage

1.3.5 Railway Work

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Sports Field Construction

1.3.8 Retaining Walls

1.4 Global Geo-Textile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Geo-Textile Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Geo-Textile Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Geo-Textile Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Geo-Textile Industry

1.6 Geo-Textile Market Trends

2 Global Geo-Textile Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Geo-Textile Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Geo-Textile Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Geo-Textile Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Geo-Textile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Geo-Textile Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Geo-Textile Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Geo-Textile Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Geo-Textile Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Geo-Textile Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Geo-Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Geo-Textile Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Geo-Textile Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Geo-Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Geo-Textile Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Geo-Textile Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Geo-Textile Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Geo-Textile Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Geo-Textile Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Geo-Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Geo-Textile Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Geo-Textile Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Geo-Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Geo-Textile Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Geo-Textile Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Geo-Textile Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Geo-Textile Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Geo-Textile Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Geo-Textile Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Geo-Textile Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Geo-Textile Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Geo-Textile Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Geo-Textile Business

6.1 Gse Environmental

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Gse Environmental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Gse Environmental Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Gse Environmental Products Offered

6.1.5 Gse Environmental Recent Development

6.2 Low & Bonar

6.2.1 Low & Bonar Corporation Information

6.2.2 Low & Bonar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Low & Bonar Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Low & Bonar Products Offered

6.2.5 Low & Bonar Recent Development

6.3 TenCate Geosynthetics

6.3.1 TenCate Geosynthetics Corporation Information

6.3.2 TenCate Geosynthetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 TenCate Geosynthetics Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 TenCate Geosynthetics Products Offered

6.3.5 TenCate Geosynthetics Recent Development

6.4 Fibertex Nonwovens

6.4.1 Fibertex Nonwovens Corporation Information

6.4.2 Fibertex Nonwovens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Fibertex Nonwovens Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Fibertex Nonwovens Products Offered

6.4.5 Fibertex Nonwovens Recent Development

6.5 Thrace

6.5.1 Thrace Corporation Information

6.5.2 Thrace Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Thrace Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Thrace Products Offered

6.5.5 Thrace Recent Development

6.6 Huesker

6.6.1 Huesker Corporation Information

6.6.2 Huesker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Huesker Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Huesker Products Offered

6.6.5 Huesker Recent Development

6.7 Maccaferri

6.6.1 Maccaferri Corporation Information

6.6.2 Maccaferri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Maccaferri Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Maccaferri Products Offered

6.7.5 Maccaferri Recent Development

6.8 Strata Systems

6.8.1 Strata Systems Corporation Information

6.8.2 Strata Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Strata Systems Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Strata Systems Products Offered

6.8.5 Strata Systems Recent Development

6.9 Leggett & Platt

6.9.1 Leggett & Platt Corporation Information

6.9.2 Leggett & Platt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Leggett & Platt Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Leggett & Platt Products Offered

6.9.5 Leggett & Platt Recent Development

6.10 Agru America

6.10.1 Agru America Corporation Information

6.10.2 Agru America Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Agru America Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Agru America Products Offered

6.10.5 Agru America Recent Development

6.11 DowDuPont

6.11.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.11.2 DowDuPont Geo-Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 DowDuPont Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.12 Mada Nonwovens

6.12.1 Mada Nonwovens Corporation Information

6.12.2 Mada Nonwovens Geo-Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Mada Nonwovens Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Mada Nonwovens Products Offered

6.12.5 Mada Nonwovens Recent Development

6.13 Kaytech

6.13.1 Kaytech Corporation Information

6.13.2 Kaytech Geo-Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Kaytech Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Kaytech Products Offered

6.13.5 Kaytech Recent Development

6.14 Mattex

6.14.1 Mattex Corporation Information

6.14.2 Mattex Geo-Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Mattex Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Mattex Products Offered

6.14.5 Mattex Recent Development

6.15 Asahi Kasei Advance

6.15.1 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation Information

6.15.2 Asahi Kasei Advance Geo-Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Asahi Kasei Advance Geo-Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Asahi Kasei Advance Products Offered

6.15.5 Asahi Kasei Advance Recent Development

7 Geo-Textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Geo-Textile Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Geo-Textile

7.4 Geo-Textile Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Geo-Textile Distributors List

8.3 Geo-Textile Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Geo-Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Geo-Textile by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Geo-Textile by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Geo-Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Geo-Textile by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Geo-Textile by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Geo-Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Geo-Textile by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Geo-Textile by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Geo-Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Geo-Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Geo-Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Geo-Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Geo-Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”