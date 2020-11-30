Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| BASF, Kao, Nippon Shokubai, Evonik Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Research Report: BASF, Kao, Nippon Shokubai, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Sanyo Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Songwon, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Yixing Danson, Nuoer, Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid, Archer Daniels Midland, Acuro Organics, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical, Emerging Technologies, Shandong Haoyue New Materials

Types: Sodium polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Polyacrylamide copolymer

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyvinyl alcohol



Applications: Agriculture

Personal care

Medical

Building & construction

Packaging



The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

1.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Sodium polyacrylate

1.2.3 Polysaccharides

1.2.4 Polyacrylamide copolymer

1.2.5 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.2.6 Polyvinyl alcohol

1.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Personal care

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Building & construction

1.3.6 Packaging

1.4 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Industry

1.6 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Trends

2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Kao

6.2.1 Kao Corporation Information

6.2.2 Kao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Kao Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Kao Products Offered

6.2.5 Kao Recent Development

6.3 Nippon Shokubai

6.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

6.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Products Offered

6.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

6.4 Evonik Industries

6.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Evonik Industries Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Evonik Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

6.5 LG Chem

6.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

6.5.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 LG Chem Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 LG Chem Products Offered

6.5.5 LG Chem Recent Development

6.6 Sanyo Chemical

6.6.1 Sanyo Chemical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sanyo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sanyo Chemical Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sanyo Chemical Products Offered

6.6.5 Sanyo Chemical Recent Development

6.7 Formosa Plastics

6.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Formosa Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Formosa Plastics Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Formosa Plastics Products Offered

6.7.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

6.8 Songwon

6.8.1 Songwon Corporation Information

6.8.2 Songwon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Songwon Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Songwon Products Offered

6.8.5 Songwon Recent Development

6.9 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

6.9.1 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Products Offered

6.9.5 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Recent Development

6.10 Yixing Danson

6.10.1 Yixing Danson Corporation Information

6.10.2 Yixing Danson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Yixing Danson Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Yixing Danson Products Offered

6.10.5 Yixing Danson Recent Development

6.11 Nuoer

6.11.1 Nuoer Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nuoer Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Nuoer Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Nuoer Products Offered

6.11.5 Nuoer Recent Development

6.12 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

6.12.1 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Corporation Information

6.12.2 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Products Offered

6.12.5 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Recent Development

6.13 Archer Daniels Midland

6.13.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

6.13.2 Archer Daniels Midland Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Archer Daniels Midland Products Offered

6.13.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

6.14 Acuro Organics

6.14.1 Acuro Organics Corporation Information

6.14.2 Acuro Organics Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Acuro Organics Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Acuro Organics Products Offered

6.14.5 Acuro Organics Recent Development

6.15 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical

6.15.1 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Corporation Information

6.15.2 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Products Offered

6.15.5 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Recent Development

6.16 Emerging Technologies

6.16.1 Emerging Technologies Corporation Information

6.16.2 Emerging Technologies Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Emerging Technologies Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Emerging Technologies Products Offered

6.16.5 Emerging Technologies Recent Development

6.17 Shandong Haoyue New Materials

6.17.1 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Corporation Information

6.17.2 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Products Offered

6.17.5 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Recent Development

7 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

7.4 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Distributors List

8.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”