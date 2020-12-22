Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth Analysis up to 2024

Respiratory Care Devices Market – Snapshot

Respiratory care devices are those equipments that come under the category of medical devices. These devices are utilized for the care, diagnostic, management, evaluation, control, and treatment of patients with abnormality in the system of cardiopulmonary. Such increased use of these devices is expected to bolster growth of the global respiratory care devices market in the near future.

The global respiratory care devices market is growing significantly due to the increased prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD). The respiratory care devices find use in both hospital and homecare settings. An emerging trend in the global respiratory care devices market is the growing popularity of portable devices. An increased use of portable devices has been observed in the last few years.

Expansion in the Pool of Geriatric Population to Spell Growth of the Market

The contours of the global respiratory care devices market is estimated to be shaped by the rising number of patient suffering from chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases. In addition, introduction of new products and changing environment and lifestyle of people are further likely to add fuel to the global respiratory care devices market in the years to come.

There is also a rise in the number of elderly people and with the presence of a strong pipeline of products awaiting approval is estimated to further fuel the market growth. The demand for respiratory care devices is expected to observe rise from the homecare settings owing to its ease of use. Support from the government is likely to impact the market positively.

On the other hand, lack of awareness about the products together with the excise tax slapped on these devices and risks involved with therapeutic devices for neonates is estimated to restrain growth of the market in the near future.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Overview

The rapid growth of the healthcare segment has resulted in a high growth of the global respiratory care devices market in the last few years. The rising prevalence of tobacco smoking and the rising incidence of preterm births are projected to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years. The advent of enhanced portable devices and the rising use of multimodal ventilators are predicted to accelerate the market growth and generate potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years. The research study offers a detailed overview of the respiratory care devices market and throws light on the competitive landscape of the market.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Trends

The rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases are considered as the key factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition to this, the high rate of urbanization and the rising pollution levels, along with the changing lifestyle of consumers are projected to accelerate the growth of the global respiratory care devices market in the next few years. On the other hand, the concerns related to reimbursement and the easy availability of low cost products are predicted to restrict the growth of the market in the next few years. Nonetheless, the rising popularity of point-of-care diagnostics and the growing demand for home care therapeutic devices are estimated to enhance the growth of the market and offer potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Geography

The global market for respiratory care devices has been categorized on the basis of geography into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these, North America is estimated to account for a large share of the overall market in the next few years. This strong growth of this region can be attributed to the favorable reimbursement policies and enhanced diagnosis. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to register a promising growth rate in the next few years, thanks to the increasing contribution from India and China. In addition to this, the rising level of pollution in several developing economies is likely to accelerate the growth of this region in the next few years. As per the study, this study is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Companies

The global market for respiratory care devices is competitive in nature and is estimated to witness a stiff competition among the key players in the next few years. The entry of new players and the growing focus on the development of new products are predicted to enhance the overall growth of the market in the next few years. Some of the leading players operating in the respiratory care devices market across the globe are Medline Industries, Inc., Rotech Healthcare, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., ResMed, Inc., Hamilton Medical AG, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Becton, Philips Respronics, and Masimo Corporation. The rising emphasis of the players on research and development activities is estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market and is likely to enhance the market penetration across the globe.

