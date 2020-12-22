December 22, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

R Valladolid – Barcelona live online: LaLiga 2020-21

2 min read
2 hours ago vriartuck

FC Barcelona hit the road to take on Valladolid on Tuesday for a midweek matchup in La Liga. Barcelona are currently in fifth place after a 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday and Valladolid sit near bottom of the league table in 18th place staring at one of three regulation spots. Barcelona have 21 points on the league table and are four points shy of a spot at cracking the top four, and a win would help them keep pace in the standings.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM FREE

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Estadio José Zorrilla — Valladolid, Spain
TV: beIN Sports
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Valladolid +700; Draw +380; Barcelona -250 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

FC Barcelona will look to close the point gap to fourth place when it travels to Real Valladolid for a La Liga matchup. Barcelona currently sits in fifth place with 21 points, four behind fourth place Villarreal while Valladolid is in 18th place but in a four-way tie with 14 points. The Catalan giants are unbeaten in their last three league contests, led by Leo Messi and his team-high six goals, as well as French forward Antoine Griezmann.

Watch Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Football Live Stream Online Free Reddit

Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona
When: Tuesday, December 22 Time: 3:50 p.m. ET TV:beIN Sports Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
La Liga Starting Lineups

Real Valladolid possible starting lineup:

Masip; Hervias, Bruno, El Yamiq, Garcia; Orellana, Mesa, Fede, Plano; Weissman, Maranhao

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Braithwaite, Pedri, Griezmann; Messi
La Liga Odds and Betting Lines

La Liga odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Real Valladolid (+625) vs. Barcelona (-250)

Want some action on La Liga? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

More Stories

4 min read

Global Egg Free Premix Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Type, Application, End-User and Region

4 mins ago Inside Market Reports
4 min read

Wicketed Bags Market Size, Status, Types, Applications, Key Players and Forecast 2025

6 mins ago Inside Market Reports
3 min read

Gram Staining Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2026 Future Report

10 mins ago Inside Market Reports

You may have missed

1 min read

ユーティリティ市場：今後数年間で急速に成長すると予想されます

13 seconds ago jamica
1 min read

可溶性肥料市場：データ調査レポート2021-2028

34 seconds ago jamica
1 min read

大麻薬市場：2028年最高のCAGRに達すると予想

54 seconds ago jamica
1 min read

水チラー市場：調査レポート2021

1 min ago jamica