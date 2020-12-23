December 23, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Membrane Chemicals Market

Membrane Chemicals Market

Membrane Chemicals Market: Overview

Membrane chemicals are key part of membrane technology used in regulating the quality of water feeds in industrial, chemical, and residential applications. They not just purify the water feeds but play important role in optimizing the performance of membrane technology. The water purification technology industry has utilized membrane chemicals in preventing fouling and scaling of membranes. One popular use consists of purification application in RO systems.

The demand for membrane chemicals in pretreatment programs has gathered heat particularly to meet regulations pertaining to the purification of water at commercial facilities. These chemicals are also responsible in slowing down scale membrane degradation. The membrane chemicals market has evolved on the back of constant research and development in scaling technologies.

Some of the key application areas are wastewater treatment, power, food and beverages, desalination, chemicals, paper and pulp, and pharmaceuticals. Key types are scale inhibitors, coagulants, flocculants, biocides, pH adjusters, and dechlorinants.

