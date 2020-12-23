Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech Live Stream Online prediction, pick, odds, line, live stream, TV channel for How to watch LA Tech vs. Georgia Southern on TV, live stream

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 2020 Live – Louisiana Tech vs Georgia Southern Live The Georgia Southern Eagles and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in the 2020 New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, December 23rd. The game will take place in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles finished the 2020 regular season with a 7-5 record and were fourth in their division of the Sun Belt Conference. They lost a 20-18 game to ranked Louisiana and a 28-14 game to ranked Coastal Carolina. Their best game was a 20-13 win over Troy.

The Bulldogs had a rough 2020. They finished the regular season with a 5-4 record and finished third in their division of Conference USA. They had five games postponed and only made up one of them, a 42-31 win over Texas State. Their best game was a wild 37-34 win over UAB in double overtime.

You can watch Georgia Southern and Louisiana Tech in the 2020 New Orleans Bowl on December 23rd at 3:00 p.m. The game will broadcast on ESPN.

If you can’t watch this game on TV, you have the option to stream the matchup on WatchESPN or the ESPN app from your mobile device. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the New Orleans Bowl this week.

Just like most teams in college football, Louisiana Tech and Georgia Southern have dealt with plenty of adversity this season. But despite all the twists and turns that have come with the 2020 college football season, both programs are ending their years in a familiar setting as they prepare to cap their seasons in a bowl game.

Georgia Southern is making its third straight bowl trip and fourth in seven years since becoming an FBS program in 2014, while Louisiana Tech is going bowling for the seventh straight season under coach Skip Holtz. But despite their recent bowl experience and statuses as successful Group of Five programs from the south, this will be their first-ever meeting with each other.

Louisiana Tech is 9-0 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt, but the Bulldogs (5-4) are a 5.5-point underdog anyway against a Georgia Southern team that finished the regular season 7-5. There may be a couple of reasons for that. For one, Louisiana Tech had three key offensive players opt out last month. Also, Georgia Southern’s record could easily be better if not for four one-possession losses.

Storylines

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech finished 4-8 and missed a bowl in Skip Holtz’s first season as a coach back in 2013. The Bulldogs have not only reached a bowl game in every season since, but they have also won the postseason game each year. That makes them the only non-Power Five team to win a bowl in at least six consecutive years. The streak already includes one New Orleans Bowl victory as Louisiana Tech beat Arkansas State 47-28 in the 2015 rendition of the game. Keeping the streak alive will require the Bulldogs to do a better job against the run than they did in a 52-10 loss to TCU to close the regular season. The Horned Frogs ran for 333 yards and six touchdowns on just 35 attempts in that game.

The C-USA and Sun Belt conferences will both be represented in the New Orleans Bowl when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-4) go head-to-head with the Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5). Louisiana Tech hopes to keep the streak alive by earning their seventh consecutive bowl victory on December 23. More than anything, they’d love to erase the 52-10 shellacking they took at the hands of TCU to close out the regular season. Georgia Southern, on the other hand, would love to make up for last year’s Cure Bowl loss, along with their 34-26 regular-season finale defeat by Appalachian State. (Late line movements and injury reports were updated on Wednesday morning.) Line Movements: The line has moved somewhat in favor of the visitors in this contest. Louisiana Tech opened as a 3.5-point favorite when the lines came out this week. As the week has gone on, the Bulldogs now stand as a 6.5 or seven-point favorite as of Wednesday morning depending on the sportsbook you look at. 66 percent of the bets ATS are backing the Bulldogs giving the points here in the New Orleans Bowl. The total has dropped solidly for this contest as the week has worn on. After opening at 52 points, the total is now found at either 47, 47.5, or 48 points, depending on the sportsbook. A solid 71 percent of the bets on the total are projecting that this game will end up falling short of the mark. Game-time Weather: The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is a domed stadium. That means 68 degrees, no wind, and no precipitation during this contest. Will defense foil Louisiana Tech’s chances of repeating?

Louisiana Tech was blowing out Arkansas State the last time they were invited to the New Orleans Bowl. Head coach Skip Holtz reminisced about those memories when speaking with WGNO.

“We are honored and excited to have the opportunity to represent Louisiana Tech in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” said Holtz. “We were there five years ago, and our players and fans had a great experience. The city and the people work hard to make the bowl experience first-class.” Every bowl experience is good when your team comes out on top, and such has been the case for the Bulldogs in their last six straight bowl appearances. They aren’t exactly heading into the game with a ton of momentum on their side after getting trounced in the regular-season finale by TCU. But there is hope that the extra time off will offer the team ample time for a full mental and physical recovery ahead of a meeting with the Eagles. The defense is the one glaring issue staring the Bulldogs back in the mirror. It has haunted them throughout the season, and there’s little hope the problems will simply vanish against Georgia Southern. Opposing teams are averaging 425 total yards per game against them with an average of 184.6 yards coming on the ground. TCU just gashed them for 333 rushing yards and six touchdowns. That doesn’t bode well when facing the fifth-ranked rushing offense in the country. The Eagles are averaging 262.5 rushing yards per game this season, and they’ve already racked up 25 rushing touchdowns. Louisiana Tech’s defense has to be competitive enough at the line of scrimmage to at least slow the run game down. If they fail to come up with stops on defense, then the Bulldogs’ offense, which will b led by Aaron Allen has to be firing on all cylinders. Allen is taking over for Luke Anthony, who has been lost for the season. He has thrown for 561 yards with four TDs and five INTs on the year. Few teams control the clock like the Eagles, and Allen has to make sure every possession counts to give his team their best shot at victory.