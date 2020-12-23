Biotech Flavors Market Valuation to reach US$ 3 Bn by 2029

According to a new study by TMR, the sales of biotech flavors are estimated to reach 134,422 metric tons in 2019. The biotech flavors market is projected to record a Y-o-Y growth of ~9% during the forecast period. Growth of the biotech flavors market remains driven by a slew of aspects, which range from increased market demand for clean label products and changing regulations in the food and beverage industry, to growing awareness among consumers.

In this report, the biotech flavors market is classified on the basis of flavor, form, application, and region. The biotech flavors market in North America is expected to contribute ~US$ 1 Bn to the global biotech flavors market by the end of 2029. The beverages segment among the applications in the biotech flavors market is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period in terms of value and volume, due to high usage in the biotech flavors market. Among the form segments of biotech flavors, the liquid segment is expected to account for relatively high value and volume share of the biotech flavors market during the forecast period.

Uncertain Weather Condition & Political Instability Affecting Raw Material Supply

Erratic supply of raw materials due to unfavorable weather conditions, seasonal or crop violations, natural calamities, and political instability is a big problem for natural flavor manufacturers in growing regions. Consistent supply of raw material and quality of flavoring agents dramatically influence the final product quality and consumer acceptance. Enhanced flavor production through the traditional plant breeding process is currently not a mechanism preferred by flavoring agent suppliers, as it does not produce quality flavor.

The flavor production system based on plant tissue culture (PTC), microbial fermentation, or bioconversion, overcomes many of these limitation. These bio-tech processes provide the industry with consistent quality and unlimited production capacity at reduced cost. Furthermore, with the introduction of the biotech process, food and beverage manufacturing companies can now produce new compounds or convert low-value substances into high value compounds by bio-transformation. Since flavors are generally expensive as compared to other ingredients of processed foods, the flavor industry is adopting the bio-technology-based system.

Global Biotech Flavors Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global biotech flavors market have been profiled in the biotech flavors market report. Some of the main players in the biotech flavors market include Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Naturex group, Firmenich S.A., and Kerry Group Plc, and many more.

Global Biotech Flavors Market: Segmentation

The global biotech flavors market has been segmented into form, flavor, application, and region.

Biotech Flavors Market by Form

Liquid

Powder

Paste

Others

Biotech Flavors Market by Flavor

Vanilla & Vanillin

Fruity Flavors

Essential Oils

Microbial Products

Others

Biotech Flavors Market by Application

Dairy Products

Beverages

Confectionery Products

Non-dairy Ice Cream

Bakery Products

Nutraceuticals

Others