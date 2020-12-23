December 23, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Preview: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern live stream, TV channel for How to watch LA Tech vs. Georgia Southern on TV, live stream

6 min read
6 hours ago Fanklin

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 2020 LiveLouisiana Tech vs Georgia Southern Live The Georgia Southern Eagles and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in the 2020 New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, December 23rd. The game will take place in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles finished the 2020 regular season with a 7-5 record and were fourth in their division of the Sun Belt Conference. They lost a 20-18 game to ranked Louisiana and a 28-14 game to ranked Coastal Carolina. Their best game was a 20-13 win over Troy.

The Bulldogs had a rough 2020. They finished the regular season with a 5-4 record and finished third in their division of Conference USA. They had five games postponed and only made up one of them, a 42-31 win over Texas State. Their best game was a wild 37-34 win over UAB in double overtime.

Game Time/TV/How to Watch

You can watch Georgia Southern and Louisiana Tech in the 2020 New Orleans Bowl on December 23rd at 3:00 p.m. The game will broadcast on ESPN.

If you can’t watch this game on TV, you have the option to stream the matchup on WatchESPN or the ESPN app from your mobile device. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the New Orleans Bowl this week.

Viewing information

Game: New Orleans Bowl
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Georgia Southern vs Louisiana Tech New Orleans Bowl Prediction Preview

Just like most teams in college football, Louisiana Tech and Georgia Southern have dealt with plenty of adversity this season. But despite all the twists and turns that have come with the 2020 college football season, both programs are ending their years in a familiar setting as they prepare to cap their seasons in a bowl game.

Georgia Southern is making its third straight bowl trip and fourth in seven years since becoming an FBS program in 2014, while Louisiana Tech is going bowling for the seventh straight season under coach Skip Holtz. But despite their recent bowl experience and statuses as successful Group of Five programs from the south, this will be their first-ever meeting with each other.

Louisiana Tech is 9-0 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt, but the Bulldogs (5-4) are a 5.5-point underdog anyway against a Georgia Southern team that finished the regular season 7-5. There may be a couple of reasons for that. For one, Louisiana Tech had three key offensive players opt out last month. Also, Georgia Southern’s record could easily be better if not for four one-possession losses.

Storylines

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech finished 4-8 and missed a bowl in Skip Holtz’s first season as a coach back in 2013. The Bulldogs have not only reached a bowl game in every season since, but they have also won the postseason game each year. That makes them the only non-Power Five team to win a bowl in at least six consecutive years. The streak already includes one New Orleans Bowl victory as Louisiana Tech beat Arkansas State 47-28 in the 2015 rendition of the game. Keeping the streak alive will require the Bulldogs to do a better job against the run than they did in a 52-10 loss to TCU to close the regular season. The Horned Frogs ran for 333 yards and six touchdowns on just 35 attempts in that game.

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Global Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Analysis by Industry Share, Types, Region and Overview 2025

3 mins ago Inside Market Reports
4 min read

Global Mobile Sensors Market Analysis by Industry Share, Types, Region and Overview 2026

5 mins ago Inside Market Reports
4 min read

Coronavirus Pandemic Impact Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market Growth rate 2020-25

9 mins ago Inside Market Reports

You may have missed

3 min read

Global Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Analysis by Industry Share, Types, Region and Overview 2025

3 mins ago Inside Market Reports
4 min read

Global Mobile Sensors Market Analysis by Industry Share, Types, Region and Overview 2026

5 mins ago Inside Market Reports
4 min read

Coronavirus Pandemic Impact Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market Growth rate 2020-25

9 mins ago Inside Market Reports
3 min read

Tube Man Market: Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption, Cost Structure, Competitive Landscape 2020-2025

11 mins ago Inside Market Reports