Real Madrid vs Granada live stream: How to watch La Liga match, team news and prediction. Real Madrid host Granada in LaLiga on Wednesday. Here are the Real Madrid vs Granada live stream details.Real Madrid vs. Granada: live stream, how to watch La Liga 2020 (Wed., Dec. 23) Real Madrid and Granada square off for a midweek matchup in La Liga on Wednesday at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in Madrid, Spain. The seventh-place Granada are tying to keep pace on the league table with 21 points, while Real Madrid sit in second place with 29, just one point shy of their rival Atletico Madrid for first.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 23

Time : 1:45 p.m. ET

Location : Estadio Alfredo di Stefano

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Real Madrid +150; Draw +225; Granada +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: The club is on an impressive run with their current win streak at four games. Real Madrid has been soaking up the benefits of Karim Benzema who is in remarkable from in front of goal. On top of the French striker’s performances, manager Zinedine Zidane has a relatively healthy roster to work with naming 24 players ahead of the match, including the return of Eden Hazard. The team will continue to look for Benzema up top, while Casimero could manage things in the midfield this match.

Granada: The club has had a good stretch of games of their own over the last few weeks, coming off a 2-0 win against Betis on Sunday. Historically, they have not done well against Madrid, dropping 16 of their last 17 matches against Real Madrid in defeat. The absence of Maxime Gonalons due to yellow card accumulation will be a big loss for the Granada midfield, along with other key players, and will have to manage against a peaking Madrid side that will be strong even with potential rotation.

Real Madrid vs. Granada prediction

Both teams play out a competitive first half before Real Madrid get a goal ahead of halftime and round out the match with more goals. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Granada 1.