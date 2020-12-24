Hemostats Market Growth Analysis, Trends & Forecast 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Hemostats Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and End User’, the global hemostats market is expected to reach US$ 3,557.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,206.00 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hemostats market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The List of Companies – Hemostats Market

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Ethicon LLC)

BD

Baxter

Braun Melsungen Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

GELITA MEDICAL

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Z-Medica, LLC

Biom’up

Teleflex Incorporated

The hemostats market by product is segmented into thrombin based hemostats, combination hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose based hemostats, gelatin based hemostats, and collagen based hemostats. In 2019, the thrombin based hemostats segment held a largest market share of the hemostats market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. The large share of thrombin based hemostats can be attributed to various advantages offered by these hemostats, deep market penetration and variety of products offered by multiple players to suit diverse medical application. On the other hand, the combination hemostats segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Certain factors such as effectiveness of the hemostats in lesser time and better efficient blood clotting are expected to drive the segment growth.

The report segments the global hemostats market as follows:

Global Hemostats Market – By Product

Thrombin Based Hemostats

Combination Hemostats

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats

Gelatin Based Hemostats

Collagen Based Hemostats

Global Hemostats Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Hemostats play a basic and fundamental role during surgical procedures as it enables superior blood loss management. The products have intraoperative and postoperative applications. Hemostats can be used for oozing venous type bleeds, diffusion of raw surface bleeding, bone bleeding, and needle-hole bleeding. The global hemostats market is being driven by factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures, growing focus on blood loss management during surgical procedures with an aim to avoid post-surgical complications and increasing number of government approvals but reluctance of product acceptance due to frequent recalls and lack of reimbursements are anticipated to hinder the hemostats market growth. However, the growing demand for modern healthcare facilities in emerging nations and a growing emphasis on superior surgical outcomes are likely to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global hemostats market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Collaborations and technology partnerships by the operating players in the market with an aim to bridge the demand-supply gap is anticipated to play a major role in growth of the hemostats industry during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced surgical products to prevent surgical hemorrhage is predicted to accelerate the market growth in near future.

