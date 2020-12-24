December 24, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

Cocoa Fiber Market to Reach ~US$ 747 Mn By 2030

3 min read
2 hours ago arpit

Cocoa Fiber Market: Introduction

A recent study published by TMR (Transparency Market Research) on the cocoa fiber market comprises global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global cocoa fiber market was valued at ~US$ 345 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach ~US$ 747 Mn by 2030.

Increasing Application of Cocoa Fiber in Cosmeceutical Industry Propelling Overall Growth

Consumers have become highly conscious about food they eat and often go through ingredient list of food products before buying it. This has resulted in the increasing use of ingredients used from natural sources in food and beverages. Research has revealed that cocoa fiber is not only enriched with polyphenols but also contains more antioxidants as compared to other products. Antioxidants prevent ageing, keep skin fresh, activate fat burn, and have a stimulating effect. Several manufacturers have started using cocoa fiber as a key ingredient in their cosmetics, personal care, and health products (Nutraceutical). Driven by this factor, the demand for cocoa fiber will increase in the coming years.

Request Broc[email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77409

Government Initiatives Aimed at Boosting Cocoa Fiber Production to Aid Growth

Governments across several countries have adopted various initiatives to encourage production of cocoa fiber. For instance, in Ghana, the government has announced plans to introduce cocoa seedling hand pollination and irrigation. Such steps taken by public authorities will aid the expansion of the market. The country only trails the Ivory Coast in cocoa fiber production and aims to increase production to a million tons by the end of 2020. The government has hired roughly 5,000 people to pilot artificial pollination in a number of districts and has promised to provide solar pumps for irrigation in the dry season.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77409

Rising Demand for Cocoa Fiber to Manufacture Healthy Chocolates

Milk chocolate, cocoa butter, cocoa fiber, cocoa powder, and dark chocolate are currently witnessing high demand, especially due to their availability in various flavors such as vanilla, mint, and coffee. Moreover, leading manufacturers are introducing new chocolate varieties such as fruits, nuts, and cereals, especially in developed regions where the consumers are looking for healthier chocolate options. Such strategies adopted by the leading players will bode well for the global market.

Impact of COVID-19: Cocoa Fiber Market

Europe has the maximum number of bakeries and confectionaries; However, the global crisis caused by COVID-19 has resulted in a drastically changed the global market dynamics. As a result, governments across the world have imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. This factor has severely affected the demand for cocoa fiber. The consumption of cocoa fiber-based products reduced drastically due to quarantine notices in Spain, France, Italy, and Great Britain, among other countries, and is anticipated to impact the demand for cocoa fiber from processing industries in Europe. Lockdowns imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have also adversely deteriorated the network (supply chain) of several players. The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has interfered the import and export of cocoa fiber due to closing of international borders.

More Stories

6 min read

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Outlook 2020-2027: Cost , Units Sales, Revenues & Applications

1 min ago Data Bridge Market Research
3 min read

Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Air-laid Paper Market

2 mins ago arpit
4 min read

Dry Mortar Products Market and Business Status, Industry Trends (Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), More)

2 mins ago Inside Market Reports

You may have missed

5 min read

Wedding Apparel Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Pronovias, Rosa Clara, De La Cierva Y Nicolas  

4 seconds ago craig
5 min read

Pearl Earrings Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2019 – 2026: TJC, Stewart Dawsons, Tiffany & Co

21 seconds ago craig
4 min read

Direct-Fed Microbials Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Asahi Calpis Wellness, Chr. Hansen, Koninklijke DSM N.V., JBS United

27 seconds ago Mark
5 min read

Digital Media Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2025: Amazon.com, Apple, Google  

40 seconds ago craig