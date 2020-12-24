Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2027

Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Market: Overview

Percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices are based on different types of pumps. They generate either continuous or pulsatile blood flow. Every device influences a native ventricular characteristic in a unique format. The device requires adequate preload for optimal usage. An intraaortic balloon pump (IABP) is a catheter attached with a balloon. It elevates the pulsatile blood flow during diastole.

The inflation in the blood flow displaces blood volume in the descending aorta, leading to an increase in the mean aortic pressure and expanding coronary perfusion. The advantages of IABPs are relativly low cost of device and ease of insertion. Percutaneous assist devices provide short-term hemodynamic biventricular support for right and/or left heart failure.

Percutaneous mechanical support increases cardiac output. In the 1960s, IABPs were introduced for humans. They are the most used types of devices in mechanical hemodynamic support in cardiogenic shock. In an IABP, the balloon is initiated with the help of the proximal tip to from the femoral artery to the aorta situated before the left subclavian artery. The expanding of the diastolic pressure to increase coronary blood flow leads to the inflation of the balloon, which occurs in diastole. Deflation occurs in systole because of the decrease in afterload, promoting left ventricular blood outflow.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) was used in 1972. It was able to serve the role of both the lungs and heart. A cannula for drainage is passed through an oxygenator to remove the oxygenated blood and returned to the system’s circulation. The function of the oxygenator is to exchange the gas and oxygenate to remove the carbon dioxide from the blood. A centrifugal pump is present to generate the blood flow by means of a rotating impeller spin. The blood rushes outward at a high flow rate with minimal damage to blood components.

Development in modern percutaneous ventricular assist devices is carried out to in to provide hemodynamic support in cardiogenic shock. It helps in limiting complications with the usage of the smaller delivery systems. The 12 Fr (French scale) catheter is percutaneously inserted. It contains a distal that can collapse and is covered with the nitinol cannula with an impeller that extends to 24 Fr. For instance, a reitan catheter pump (RCP) is a transcatheter pump involved in evaluation for cardiogenic shock.

Percutaneous mechanical support devices are being used in cardiogenic shock to improve hemodynamics. However, studies have been not yet clear about the mortality benefit. Nevertheless, it is obvious that there are ethical and logistical challenges in performing a large randomized study in cardiogenic shock patients, such as device selection, timing of initial support initiation, appropriate patient selection, and cost effectiveness.

Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Market: Key Trends

A rise in the geriatric population, shortage of heart donors, and increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and heart failures are some drivers of the global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support market. However, adverse events and complications with implantations of CAD, high cost of products and procedures, and lack of skilled and trained professionals are anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Market: Segmentation

The global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support market can be classified into VA-extra membrane oxygenation (ECMO), intra-aortic balloon pumps, and short-term ventricular assist devices. The intraaortic balloon pumps segment is expected to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period. The use of IABP is expected to rise in the coming years with development in technology. In terms of end-user, the global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a prominent region of the market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to the strategic presence of key players in the U.S. and Canada.

Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support market are Medtronic, Abbott, Cardiobridge GmbH Getinge AB, ABIOMED, Teleflex Incorporated, Berlin Heart, LivaNova PLC, Eurosets, and Jarvik Heart, Inc. among others.

