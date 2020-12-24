PET-CT Scanner Devices Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2027

Global PET-CT Scanner Devices Market: Overview

Positron emission tomography-computed tomography scan in a single imaging session helps to gather information about the structure as well as function of cells and tissues in the body. In the past few years, large number of PET scans have been carried out with instruments that are integrated with PET as well as CT scanners. The combined PET-CT scan delivers images of the anatomic location of abnormal metabolic activity occurring in the body. With the help of combined scans, an accurate diagnoses can be achieved compared to two scans performed separately.

Global PET-CT Scanner Devices Market: Key Trends

The global PET-CT scanner devices market is driven by rise in prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases and high demand for effective diagnostic systems. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 14.1 million new cancer cases were reported globally in 2012. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 20,000 men and 9,000 women suffered from liver cancer in 2018, and an estimated 15,000 men and 8,000 women succumb to the disease in the U.S. each year. Rise in prevalence of brain diseases also boosts market growth. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over 5 million people were indicated to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.

Global PET-CT Scanner Devices Market: Segmentation

The global PET-CT scanner devices market can be segmented based on detector type, setting, application, end-user, and region. In terms of detector type, the market can be classified into gallium, flurodeoxyglucose, FMISO, thallium, 62CU ATSM, and others. Based on setting, the global PET-CT scanner devices market can be bifurcated into fixed and portable devices. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into cardiology, neurology, oncology, and others. Based on end-user, the global PET-CT scanner devices market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutes.

Global PET-CT Scanner Devices Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global PET-CT scanner devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to capture significant market share during the forecast period owing to increase in health care investment by manufacturers and high R&D expenditure by companies for the development of these devices. Moreover, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer fuels the growth of PET-CT scanner devices market in the region.

Europe is anticipated to account for the second largest market share from 2019 to 2027. A significant shift has been witnessed in the installed base of PET-CT systems from large institutions to other settings such as general hospitals and private practice. Rise in government funding is also a major factor boosting the adoption of this technology. In England, PET-CT was funded centrally by the National Health Service (NHS) in 2015.

The PET-CT scanner devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years. Factors such as large patient population, rise in disposable income, and increase in patient awareness are likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global PET-CT Scanner Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global PET-CT scanner devices market include Positron Corporation, GE Healthcare, Mediso Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.

